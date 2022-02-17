NRL Names Swyftx As Inaugural Crypto Partner
Australian owned and operated cryptocurrency exchange, Swyftx has made Australian sporting history, inking a three-year partnership with the NRL to become its exclusive crypto exchange partner.
Swyftx’s NRL deal is the code’s inaugural crypto exchange sponsorship and represents a major investment across a three-year term, with options to continue until the end of the 2026 season.
Brisbane-based Swyftx is now the NRL’s official crypto exchange partner, capping a period of extraordinary growth for the company that was founded by friends Alex Harper and Angus Goldman in 2018.
The pair developed Swyftx while living in a share-house and have now grown the company into a thriving international exchange.
Swyftx CEO, Ryan Parsons – a lifelong Canberra Raiders fan – said the sponsorship is further indication of an increasing acceptance of digital assets as mainstream investments.
“This is a defining partnership for the NRL and Swyftx and represents a major milestone for the Australian crypto industry,” said Parsons.
“Our Brisbane office overlooks the cauldron, Suncorp Stadium, and many of our staff walk to the ground after work to watch the NRL Telstra Premiership or Ampol State of Origin.
“It’s now clear that crypto and digital asset investing forms part of a typical portfolio and it’s great to see Australians embracing this new technology.”
Swyftx’s new partnership will support NRL and NRLW games, finals, and State of Origin as well as the All-Stars games.
“We’re excited to welcome Swyftx as a major partner. Swyftx is an Australian business that operates on a global scale and there are unique ways for our partnership to benefit both organisations,’’ said NRL chief executive, Andrew Abdo.
“We have a diverse fan base and Swyftx brings an opportunity to promote the game to a wide audience.”
The Swyftx name will appear on LED signage in stadiums and virtual signage broadcast to more than 100 million viewers per year.
The Australian exchange will also be the naming sponsor for the NRL’s decision board, with the ‘Swyftx Bunker’ being introduced in 2023.
“More than 3.5 million people tuned in to see the Panthers win last year’s decider and the NRL’s viewership has increased dramatically in the past 18 months,” said Parsons.
“We have great alignment with the NRL and are a proud partner. At Swyftx we’re a customer first business at the forefront of an innovative industry. The NRL has continued to evolve and taken the game to new levels with their innovative rule changes to improve gameplay over the past couple of years.
“Beyond that, I couldn’t have been more impressed by the way Peter V’landys, Andrew Abdo and the entire NRL got the game back up and running, the first sport to do so, during the early days of COVID. That commitment to the game and the rugby league community was inspiring.”
