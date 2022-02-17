NRL Names Swyftx As Inaugural Crypto Partner

NRL Names Swyftx As Inaugural Crypto Partner
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Australian owned and operated cryptocurrency exchange, Swyftx has made Australian sporting history, inking a three-year partnership with the NRL to become its exclusive crypto exchange partner.

Swyftx’s NRL deal is the code’s inaugural crypto exchange sponsorship and represents a major investment across a three-year term, with options to continue until the end of the 2026 season.

Brisbane-based Swyftx is now the NRL’s official crypto exchange partner, capping a period of extraordinary growth for the company that was founded by friends Alex Harper and Angus Goldman in 2018.

The pair developed Swyftx while living in a share-house and have now grown the company into a thriving international exchange.

Swyftx CEO, Ryan Parsons – a lifelong Canberra Raiders fan – said the sponsorship is further indication of an increasing acceptance of digital assets as mainstream investments.

“This is a defining partnership for the NRL and Swyftx and represents a major milestone for the Australian crypto industry,” said Parsons.

“Our Brisbane office overlooks the cauldron, Suncorp Stadium, and many of our staff walk to the ground after work to watch the NRL Telstra Premiership or Ampol State of Origin.

“It’s now clear that crypto and digital asset investing forms part of a typical portfolio and it’s great to see Australians embracing this new technology.”

Swyftx’s new partnership will support NRL and NRLW games, finals, and State of Origin as well as the All-Stars games.

“We’re excited to welcome Swyftx as a major partner. Swyftx is an Australian business that operates on a global scale and there are unique ways for our partnership to benefit both organisations,’’ said NRL chief executive, Andrew Abdo.

“We have a diverse fan base and Swyftx brings an opportunity to promote the game to a wide audience.”

The Swyftx name will appear on LED signage in stadiums and virtual signage broadcast to more than 100 million viewers per year.

The Australian exchange will also be the naming sponsor for the NRL’s decision board, with the ‘Swyftx Bunker’ being introduced in 2023.

“More than 3.5 million people tuned in to see the Panthers win last year’s decider and the NRL’s viewership has increased dramatically in the past 18 months,” said Parsons.

“We have great alignment with the NRL and are a proud partner. At Swyftx we’re a customer first business at the forefront of an innovative industry. The NRL has continued to evolve and taken the game to new levels with their innovative rule changes to improve gameplay over the past couple of years.

“Beyond that, I couldn’t have been more impressed by the way Peter V’landys, Andrew Abdo and the entire NRL got the game back up and running, the first sport to do so, during the early days of COVID. That commitment to the game and the rugby league community was inspiring.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

NRL Swyftx

Latest News

digital marketing concept, online advertisement, ad on website and social media
  • Partner Content
  • Technology

Why Oracle Moat Analytics Is The Complete Brand Safety Solution For Advertising Ecosystems

Oracle Advertising solutions (Oracle Moat Analytics) has brand-safe, suitable, and responsible media solutions that offer full-impression lifecycle support, delivering dependable incremental value to clients’ top and bottom lines. Before investing in Oracle advertising technology, organisations have typically encountered difficulties with effectively leveraging data collected on digital ads, evaluating and comparing cross-platform performance, trusting that consumers […]

Partner Content

by Picture3

IMAA Expands Member Group Deals, Announces 11 New Partners
  • Media

IMAA Expands Member Group Deals, Announces 11 New Partners

The Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), the national, not-for-profit industry association for the independent media agency industry, has today announced 11 new member group deal agreements. IMAA’s new partners include organisations across tech and data platforms, consumer insights, content marketing, industry software, marketing measurement, client relationship management, and a virtual receptionists company. The new […]

GroupM Australia Launches New Influencer Marketing Platform
  • Marketing
  • Technology

GroupM Australia Launches New Influencer Marketing Platform

GroupM has today announcing the Australian launch of INCA, a purpose-built AI-powered, brand-safe, influencer and content marketing platform. Influencer marketing is growing at breakneck speed, and is expected to be a $US13bn ($A18bn) industry in 2022. Through the pandemic there has been an increase of time spent on social platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, […]

Sonny Adorjan Returns To Clems Melbourne As Senior Art Director
  • Advertising

Sonny Adorjan Returns To Clems Melbourne As Senior Art Director

Clemenger BBDO Melbourne has welcomed back Sonny Adorjan the agency as a senior art director. Returning home from the UK, Adorjan re-joins Clemenger BBDO Melbourne after 17 years in the UK including 12 years at the AMV BBDO London office. During his time at AMV BBDO, he’s been responsible for work across Guinness, The Economist […]

Super Bowl: Sustainability Becomes Another Feature Like New Chrome Rims
  • Opinion

Super Bowl: Sustainability Becomes Another Feature Like New Chrome Rims

In this guest post, marketing activist and advisor, Thomas Kolster (main photo) discusses the growing themes of sustainability in Super Bowl ads, and whether or not addressing urgent issues during the popular ad platform is actually effective. Activism took a backseat during this year’s Super Bowl and issues like diversity and climate felt more like […]

Opinion

by Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer