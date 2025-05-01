NRL Checks In To Accor For Further Three Years

Accor and The National Rugby League have announced the extension of their partnership, which will see the region’s largest hospitality group continue as the official accommodation partner of the NRL and NRLW until the end of 2027.

This renewal reinforces a long-standing relationship that continues to enhance the experiences of players, officials, and fans while contributing to the tourism economy across Australia. The extension also represents an ongoing commitment to delivering unforgettable Limitless Experiences for members of ALL, Accor’s booking platform and loyalty programme.

Under the extended agreement, Accor will continue to fulfill the accommodation requirements of NRL Clubs, officials and referees as they travel throughout the elite men’s and women’s seasons.

Additionally, NRL fans will continue to benefit from exclusive access to accommodation discounts in Australia and overseas through ALL. From Pullman and Novotel to Mantra, Peppers, ibis, Mercure and Sofitel, the Group’s diverse brand portfolio plays host to players and fans alike – offering comfort, style and proximity to the heart of the action.

Whether following the game interstate or enjoying a home-ground advantage, ALL members will continue to benefit from access to discounted accommodation and members-only offers. More than just a place to stay, ALL unlocks access to ‘money-can’t-buy’ experiences during key events like the NRL and State of Origin tournaments, including VIP treatment that brings fans closer to the game they love.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the NRL, reinforcing our commitment to the sport and its passionate fans. This collaboration highlights the vital role sport plays in bringing people together and driving tourism. At Accor, we are dedicated to creating meaningful connections and exceptional experiences for our guests, and this partnership allows us to do just that. We look forward to continuing this journey with the NRL and contributing to the success of Australia’s premier rugby league competitions,” said Adrian Williams, chief operating officer for Accor in the Pacific.

With an extensive range of accommodation options to suit every need, Accor’s properties are strategically located near stadiums that host NRL games. This partnership continues to provide fans with unparalleled convenience and comfort, enhancing their engagement with the sport they love.

“What we love about our partnership with Accor is that it delivers for fans. As well as fulfilling the requirements of our organisation, there is a focus on providing great benefits for Rugby League fans wherever they travel to support their team across the country. We look forward to continuing our work together over the next three years to provide exceptional experiences for fans,” said Andrew Abdo, chief executive officer of the NRL.

Tourism and sport are key contributors to Australia’s economy. Sporting events like the NRL and State of Origin tournaments attract fans from across Australia and around the world, generating significant economic benefits through increased travel, accommodation, and spending in local communities. By continuing this partnership, Accor and the NRL are proud to play a pivotal role in revitalising tourism, stimulating regional economies, and supporting jobs within the hospitality and tourism sectors.

Accor hotels across Brisbane are embracing the excitement of NRL Magic Round, taking place from 1–4 May, with a range of creative activations designed to immerse guests in this festival of footy. From themed lobby displays and match-day inspired menus to pop-up fan zones, each hotel is bringing its own energy to the city-wide celebration. Guests can also put their footy knowledge to the test with the national Footy Trivia game, giving fans the chance to win a $500 ALL.com voucher.

As the largest hotel operator in Australia, Accor provides an unmatched selection of hotels, resorts, and apartments, ensuring fans have the best accommodation options throughout the NRL season.

Accor has also been a proud partner of the NRL School to Work program since its inception in 2012, standing alongside the initiative as one of its very first supporters. Over the years, the partnership has grown significantly – what began with hosting career advice workshops has evolved into a powerful career pathway for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youth. From 2012 to 2025, Accor has played a pivotal role in providing employment and training opportunities, supporting the Annual NRL Youth Summit, award nights, graduations, and delivering meaningful experiences for participants and partner schools. This long-standing collaboration reflects Accor’s deep commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for Indigenous talent through education, mentorship and career development across its hotel network.