NRL & AFL Stars Unite To Promote Responsible Drinking Via Enthral

DrinkWise has launched its latest “Always Respect, Always DrinkWise” campaign, uniting stars from the AFL, AFLW, NRL and NRLW to remind fans about the importance of moderating alcohol consumption and always being respectful towards others during the upcoming finals series.

The collaboration brings together players from Australia’s two biggest sporting codes, including AFL legend Patrick Dangerfield, AFLW star Emma Kearney, NRL great Daly Cherry-Evans and NRLW champion Sam Bremner, as well as the New South Wales Government, New South Wales Police, South Australian Government and South Australia Police, Queensland Government, the NRL, 1800RESPECT, Men’s Referral Service and 13 YARN.

The new campaign film and assets will be promoted via social and digital channels, advertising signage, broadcast radio and supported by the AFL/AFLW and NRL/NRLW players. It will also be seen in liquor retail outlets and hotel venues around the country.

“The AFL, NRL and NRLW finals provide some of the biggest highlights on the Australian sporting calendar, capturing the attention of sports lovers around the country. As fans start to get excited for the action, we’ve joined forces with some of the games’ leading players across two sporting codes to remind everyone to be mindful of their alcohol consumption. When someone drinks too much, they not only risk ruining their own time but others around them,” said DrinkWise chief executive officer, Simon Strahan.

“Whichever code you’re supporting, wherever you’re watching the game – the message remains the same – if you’re going to have a drink, make sure it’s in moderation and be respectful to those you live with and everyone around you so everyone can have a safe and enjoyable experience”.

“For more than seven years we’ve been supporting DrinkWise to promote important messages around moderating alcohol consumption. As we head into footy finals season, this campaign is particularly exciting as we’ve united two sporting codes for the first time, bringing together incredible sporting legends to build further awareness of the Always respect, always DrinkWise campaign across Australia,” said Enthral’s founder and managing director, Cameron Smith.