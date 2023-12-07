Now Open For Registration – NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific

NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific, is now open for online registrations for the main conference.

Jointly organized by the National Retail Federation and Comexposium, Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific will take place from 11 – 13 June, 2024 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore and is expected to draw thousands of retailers and business partners regionally,

“NRF is expanding the footprint of Retail’s Big Show to Asia Pacific, one of the world’s fastest-growing retail markets,” NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay said. “The show will feature the latest innovations from the in-store experience, supply chain, loss prevention and asset protection to merchandising and immersive technologies. This inaugural event will bring together Asia’s most dynamic industry leaders to create global partnerships spanning the entire retail industry”.

The main conference covers topics and trends such as AI and machine learning, customer experience, digital transformation, first-party data, de-risking supply chains, futureproofing through tough economic times, high retail costs, payment flexibility, retail crimes and thefts, and personalization as well as sustainability and ethical practices.

“The Asia Pacific region is diverse but also linked by common themes and challenges. To ensure content delivery that responds to this, the conference program draws on the advice and counsel of retail leaders across the Asia Pacific region, both from the industry and retail community,” NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific project director Ryf Quail said. ”The program features an array of content celebrating successes, new opportunities in retail, exploring the technologies that are transforming the industry whilst addressing the challenges that Asia Pacific retailers are facing every day”.

First announced at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show in New York City, the Asia Pacific edition has garnered the support of retailer associations from across the region, namely Australia, Mainland China, Europe, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan.

Online registration for the main conference is now open for individuals and groups. Super early bird discounts are now available from December 2023 through to 16 February 2024.

Retailers are encouraged to book their full conference passes to the main conference and expo via the dedicated online registration portal on the website or directly with a tele-sales agent. Fees are based on the organization type and may be referenced here. Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific will complement NRF’s Retail’s Big Show, which is held in January each year at the Javits Convention Centre in New York City.