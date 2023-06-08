Nova Welcomed Stephen Sanchez In Its Exclusive Red Room

Nova Welcomed Stephen Sanchez In Its Exclusive Red Room
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Last night, Nova listeners and special guests were treated to an exclusive performance by one of the world’s most exciting new artists, Stephen Sanchez.

    Hosted by Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie, the event was held at The Eveleigh by The Grounds in South Eveleigh, Sydney.

    After an introduction by Nova’s Mel Tracina, Aunty Joan Bell gave a warm acknowledgment of country. Then, Fitzy, Wippa and Ritchie took to the stage to kick off the set.

    With a high energy set, Stephen Sanchez has the crowd singing along to his silky smooth vocals, performing his hits such as ‘Hold Her While You Can’, ‘Mountain Peaks’ and ‘Until I Found You’.

    Special guests included Aunty Joan Bell, Nova’s Chrissie Swan, Home & Away’s Stephanie Panozzo and Juliet Godwin, TikTok star Tilly Oddy-Black, Married At First Sight couple Duncan Simpson and Evelyn Ellis, influencer Chad Hurst and Nova podcast ‘Back to Reality’ host Taku Chimwaza.

    Media in attendance included Nehir Hatipoglu from B&T and Tim Wall from Channel 10. Nova executives were also in attendance, including Peter Colosimo, chief operations officer and Brendan Taylor, group program operations director.

    Australia’s premier intimate music brand Nova’s Red Room has seen over 300 international and local artists perform live for fans, including Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Tones And I and Billie Eilish.

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Adobe Boosts Express Platform With Generative AI
    • Technology

    Adobe Boosts Express Platform With Generative AI

    Adobe has added generative AI to its Express program workflows and the company said that users will be able to create “one-of-a-kind” designs with “speed and ease.” Express serves as a standalone all-in-one content creation app that lets users build and share social media posts, videos, images, PDFs, flyers, logos, and more. The new AI […]

    Aussie Telco Amaysim Unveils” Go on, feel Amaysim” Via WhiteGrey
    • Campaigns

    Aussie Telco Amaysim Unveils” Go on, feel Amaysim” Via WhiteGrey

    Australian telco, amaysim, has launched a new brand platform, “Go on, feel amaysim”, with a tongue-in-cheek campaign via WhiteGrey. Set against the backdrop of soaring cost of living pressures, the campaign shines a light on the brand’s ongoing mission to liberate customers from the typical drawbacks associated with the telecommunications industry, enticing them to experience […]

    iD Collective’s Former Owner Jessica Head Joins Tide.Pr
    • Marketing

    iD Collective’s Former Owner Jessica Head Joins Tide.Pr

    Tide.pr, a creative communications agency backed by Hardie Grant Media, has welcomed Jessica Head, former agency owner and director at iD Collective, to the business as head of communications following a period consulting to the agency. Head brings a wealth of agency leadership experience to tide.pr, joining during a period of substantial growth, with recent […]

    iProspect Nabs Havas’ Nick Kavanagh For Chief Strategy Officer Role
    • Advertising

    iProspect Nabs Havas’ Nick Kavanagh For Chief Strategy Officer Role

    iProspect, a dentsu company, has announced the appointment of Nick Kavanagh (lead image) as chief strategy officer. Kavanagh joins from Havas Media Australia where he has been chief strategy officer for the past year. He brings a wealth of experience in communications strategy having worked for agencies across the UK and Australia, and been recognised […]

    R/GA Wins Intuit QuickBook’s Creative
    • Advertising

    R/GA Wins Intuit QuickBook’s Creative

    Intuit QuickBooks, the world’s leading financial technology platform for small businesses, has appointed R/GA to roll out its brand positioning in Australia. R/GA won the account, which will be led globally by Interpublic Group (IPG) partner agency FCB New York, after a competitive multi-agency review that kicked off in January and was led internally by […]

    Leos “Keeps ’Em Guessing” In New Work For Honda’s ZR-V
    • Campaigns

    Leos “Keeps ’Em Guessing” In New Work For Honda’s ZR-V

    To celebrate the launch of Honda Australia’s new medium sized SUV, Leo Burnett has released a cheeky new campaign, “Keep ’Em Guessing”, that teases the fact that anybody could be driving the all-new Honda ZR-V model. Celebrating the fact that because it’s a brand new model, the Honda ZR-V allows you to be an enigma, […]

    Bastion Digital Bolsters CX And UX Leadership Teams
    • Marketing

    Bastion Digital Bolsters CX And UX Leadership Teams

    Bastion Digital, the brand experience, CX and technology transformation arm of Bastion has announced the appointment of Angela Jennings as director – Experience Design and Aaron De Netto as UX/UI Lead. Bastion Digital, managing director, Tim den Braber said of the new appointments: “We’ve had some great momentum since hitting the ground running in the new […]

    Special Wins Coopers’ Creative
    • Advertising

    Special Wins Coopers’ Creative

    B&T staff unanimously declare, "You can keep your marketing dollars, Coopers, we love you just the way you are."