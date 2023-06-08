Nova Welcomed Stephen Sanchez In Its Exclusive Red Room

Last night, Nova listeners and special guests were treated to an exclusive performance by one of the world’s most exciting new artists, Stephen Sanchez.

Hosted by Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie, the event was held at The Eveleigh by The Grounds in South Eveleigh, Sydney.

After an introduction by Nova’s Mel Tracina, Aunty Joan Bell gave a warm acknowledgment of country. Then, Fitzy, Wippa and Ritchie took to the stage to kick off the set.

With a high energy set, Stephen Sanchez has the crowd singing along to his silky smooth vocals, performing his hits such as ‘Hold Her While You Can’, ‘Mountain Peaks’ and ‘Until I Found You’.

Special guests included Aunty Joan Bell, Nova’s Chrissie Swan, Home & Away’s Stephanie Panozzo and Juliet Godwin, TikTok star Tilly Oddy-Black, Married At First Sight couple Duncan Simpson and Evelyn Ellis, influencer Chad Hurst and Nova podcast ‘Back to Reality’ host Taku Chimwaza.

Media in attendance included Nehir Hatipoglu from B&T and Tim Wall from Channel 10. Nova executives were also in attendance, including Peter Colosimo, chief operations officer and Brendan Taylor, group program operations director.

Australia’s premier intimate music brand Nova’s Red Room has seen over 300 international and local artists perform live for fans, including Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Tones And I and Billie Eilish.