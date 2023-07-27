Nova Shocking Electric Collar Ad Banned

Nova Shocking Electric Collar Ad Banned
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Nova 100 has had a TV spot promoting its Ben, Liam & Belle show banned for its unjustifiable depiction of presenters being shocked with an electric dog collar.

The 30-second spot was shown on SBS on demand, YouTube, Vevo and in Hoyts Cinemas and showed the three presenters arguing over the correct nomenclature for a chicken parmigiana — a parmy or a parma (for what it’s worth, it’s a parmy here at B&T).

Melburnian Belle maintained that it is a Parma while Ben and Liam, who relocated from Adelaide, call it a parmy. Attempting to convince them it is a parma, Belle puts electric shock collars on Ben and Liam, zapping them every time they say “parmy.”

One viewer complained to Ad Standards, saying the ad was “very disturbing” and even that it “goes against the Australian human rights commission.”

Nova maintained that the violence depicted in the ad was intended to “poke fun” at the naming differences and that the collars were (thankfully) not real. It also said that the “correctional” shocks Ben and Liam received were “light-hearted, humorous, and unrealistic, and not intended to convey any suggestion of, or condone, actual violence or pain.”

It also added that the use of electric dog training collars is legal in Victoria and that a number of other adverts from the likes of Westpac, Suntory and Grill’d also depicted humorous and unrealistic violence and had not been spiked.

Ad Standards’ Community Panel, however, disagreed and said that while it was clear that the violence depicted in the ads was intended to be comedic, any violence in an ad needed to be justifiable and, in this case, it believed Nova could not justify it.

The ad has been discontinued.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Nova 100

Latest News

Is This Real? Skateboard Brand Ad Causes A Stir Online
  • Advertising

Is This Real? Skateboard Brand Ad Causes A Stir Online

A new marketing vid for London-based Palace Skateboards promoting its upcoming collaboration with London graffiti artist 10 Foot has caused quite a stir online. Promoting a collaboration due out on 4 August, the vid ostensibly shows 10 Foot (with his face hidden) tagging a City of London police van with his moniker.   View this […]

Broadsheet Unveils New Appointments To National Editorial Team
  • Media

Broadsheet Unveils New Appointments To National Editorial Team

Broadsheet, Australia and New Zealand’s go-to culture guide has appointed three new editors to its national editorial team.   Michael Harry joins Broadsheet as national editor reporting to editorial director Katya Wachtel and managing the Cities team. Grace Mackenzie has taken up the Sydney food and drink editor role, and Audrey Payne is the Melbourne food […]

Nature Study: Aussies Stressed & Anxious As Cost Of Living Bites
  • Marketing

Nature Study: Aussies Stressed & Anxious As Cost Of Living Bites

Australians’ mental health demands new focus as the rising cost of living is causing 34 per cent of the nation to feel extremely stressed or anxious and 36 per cent to directly acknowledge it is taking a toll on their mental health, revealed today by the latest round of data from the ongoing Cost of […]

Thank You To Our Fabulously Judgemental Women In Media Judges
  • Media

Thank You To Our Fabulously Judgemental Women In Media Judges

Being judgemental gets a bad rep, but here at B&T we believe being judgemental is a good thing. Judgement raises the bar of standard and has us all striving harder to avoid the cold, hard glare of negative judgement. This is why we would like to give a HUGE thankyou to our B&T Women In […]

Sky News Debuts New Political Podcast Series With Tony Abbott & Peta Credlin
  • Media

Sky News Debuts New Political Podcast Series With Tony Abbott & Peta Credlin

Sky News Australia has launched a new eight-part podcast series – Abbott & Credlin – co-hosted by former Australian Prime Minister the Hon Tony Abbott AC and Sky News Credlin Anchor Peta Credlin AO, who served as Abbott’s chief of staff during his tenure as prime minister, and leader of the opposition. Available now with new episodes streaming fortnightly, the exclusive Abbott & Credlin podcast will discuss contemporary political topics and examine the most important issues facing Australians. Peta Credlin pointed to […]

Special & Bonds Team Up To Give Next-Gen Talent Their Break In 2023 Capstone Challenge
  • Advertising

Special & Bonds Team Up To Give Next-Gen Talent Their Break In 2023 Capstone Challenge

Special and client Bonds have teamed up to challenge final year advertising and marketing students to respond to a real-world brief for a career-making prize after being named industry partners for this year’s Advertising Capstone Challenge. The 2023 iteration takes on an international flavour, with Auckland University of Technology joining Australian universities Swinburne University of […]

Starcom Re-Appointed To P&G’s And Bega’s Media
  • Media

Starcom Re-Appointed To P&G’s And Bega’s Media

Personal care and consumer products company P&G and FMCG giant Bega Group have re-appointed Starcom to their media strategy, planning and buying accounts in Australia. Effective immediately, the re-appointments are an extension of the long-time partnerships between Starcom Australia and the businesses, with Bega Group now a client for 17 years and P&G six years. […]

Mike Welch Ditches Xandr For Capitfy CEO Role
  • Technology

Mike Welch Ditches Xandr For Capitfy CEO Role

Mike Welch, formerly EVP and general manager of Xandr, will take over as the CEO of search intelligence platform Captify. Welch will succeed Captify co-founder Dominic Joseph who will remain on the board of directors. In his previous role, Welch was responsible for leading all aspects of the business globally. Prior to Xandr, he spent […]

Rising Stars From Initiative, CHEP & Mindshare To Take On “Hot Topics” At MFA EX
  • Media

Rising Stars From Initiative, CHEP & Mindshare To Take On “Hot Topics” At MFA EX

Seven emerging leaders from around adland are set to take to the stage to present Inspiration X at the Media Federation of Australia’s (MFA) EX conference in Melbourne and Sydney. The presenters were selected following a pitch process to the MFA panel of curators after employees of MFA member agencies with less than 15 years […]

Peter Van Onselen To Pay Network 10’s Legal Bills After Breaching Contract
  • Media

Peter Van Onselen To Pay Network 10’s Legal Bills After Breaching Contract

Political commentator and journalist Peter van Onselen has been ordered to pay Network 10’s legal costs after a judge found he breached contract when he wrote a “disparaging” story about the broadcaster. Earlier this month, Justice David Hammerschlag said the article Van Onselen wrote for The Australian did breach a non-disparagement clause which covered his […]

PubMatic Launches Holistic Commerce Media Offering, Convert
  • Technology

PubMatic Launches Holistic Commerce Media Offering, Convert

PubMatic has launched Convert, a unified self-service advertising platform for commerce media. The platform is build on PubMatic’s global cloud infrastructure and tailored for commerce media networks and their advertisers, enabling both onsite and offsite monetisation, including sponsored listing ads and CTV. Convert helps commerce media networks leverage their valuable first-party data for audience extension […]