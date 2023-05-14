NOVA Entertainment Appoints Sydney Commercial Director

NOVA Entertainment announced the appointment of Josh Halling to Sydney commercial director.

With extensive commercial experience across multiple networks, Josh Halling will be leading NOVA Entertainment’s commercial team in Sydney, creating commercial opportunities for agencies and brands to capitalise on the strength of NOVA’s digital audio and broadcast platforms. Alongside NOVA’s senior commercial leaders and market-leading CREATE team, Halling will work with holding groups, independent agency partners and direct advertisers.

Halling has 20 years commercial radio expertise in various senior roles, including 11 years with NOVA Entertainment. He started his media career at ARN, then spent five years at Radio Fairfax in direct and agency sales management roles before joining NOVA in May 2012. He has held multiple senior commercial roles within the business as a group sales manager, sales director, Sydney Market Lead, and most recently expanding his responsibility to include the Melbourne direct and independent agency sales team. During his tenure Halling has also played a key role in Nova’s client engagement strategies, the development of Nova’s broadcast attribution capabilities and its unique partnership with the Independent Media Agencies Australia.

NOVA Entertainment’s chief commercial officer Nicole Bence spoke to Halling’s experience and the opportunity the appointment will provide as he oversees one of NOVA’s largest markets and assists to develop and deliver on customers’ audio ambitions.

Bence said, “I’m thrilled to announce Josh’s leadership of the Sydney team, joining a talented team of experienced commercial leaders across the country. Josh’s proven ability to build and lead high-performing sales teams, coupled with his deep experience in the audio channel, gives him a unique ability to unlock maximum value for clients and will be instrumental in ensuring NOVA Entertainment continues to grow and expand. With over 1 in 5 of our audience now tuning in via digital devices, I’m excited to see how Josh will help our valued partners unlock the value of all of audio.”

Josh Halling said, “I’m excited to be taking on this new challenge. We’re in a fortunate position with robust broadcast audience numbers, a rapidly expanding digital audio footprint and a customer base who look to NOVA Entertainment for creative business solutions that deliver outcomes. In the current climate our role is more important than ever, and our Sydney commercial team will continue to challenge ourselves to exceed advertiser expectations.”

Halling joins a team of highly experienced and respected commercial directors across the country comprising Katie Bridges in Adelaide, Michael Graham in Brisbane, Andrew Will in Melbourne and Antonell Doyle in Perth.

Josh Halling will work closely all functions across the business and will report directly to NOVA Entertainment’s chief commercial officer Nicole Bence.