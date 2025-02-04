MediaNewsletter

NOVA Entertainment Announces Partnership With Schwartz Media

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read

NOVA Entertainment has announced a new partnership with Schwartz Media. The new partnership strengthens NOVA’s position as a premier destination for the country’s most influential news and current affairs podcast content.

“We’re delighted to partner with Schwartz Media, a brand synonymous with top quality, independent journalism. The partnership will further strengthen Nova’s position as a leader in the digital audio market and ensure that we continue to offer audiences the very best in news content,” said NOVA Entertainment’s Chief Growth Officer, Adam Johnson.

Schwartz Media is home to daily news Podcast 7am. Hosted by award-winning journalists Ruby Jones and Daniel James and now live across the Nova Podcast Network, 7am offers a fast-paced, deep dive into the biggest news stories of the day, through in-depth interviews and sharp analysis.

“The 7am podcast delivers advertisers a quality, high-frequency environment that talks to hundreds of thousands of hard-to-reach listeners every month,” said Johnson.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nova on sales representation for Schwartz Media’s podcasts. The team understands how integrity and quality define 7am and our other titles and they share our ambition for their future,” said Erik Jensen, editor-in-chief and CEO of Schwartz Media.

Related posts:

  1. NSW Rugby League Kicks Off Landmark BarTV Sports Deal: But What Does It Mean For The Future Of Broadcasting & Sponsorship?
  2. “This Brand Is Everywhere”: Married At First Sight Proves A Perfect Match For Brand Partnerships
  3. Junkee Announces First Podcast In Partnership With Jose Cuervo
  4. Kansas City Chiefs & Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX Clash To Be Broadcast Live On ESPN
TAGGED: ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

The Client Relationship Consultancy Rebrands To Verity Relationship Intelligence
Larissa Ozard departs Seven.
Larissa Ozard Bids Farewell To Seven
Keep Talking
TV Ratings (4/2/25) & (3/2/25): MAFS’ Ryan Ranks Jacqui 4th During Photo Ranking Challenge, Promising Her “100% Honesty”
Register Lost your password?