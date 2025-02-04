NOVA Entertainment Announces Partnership With Schwartz Media

NOVA Entertainment has announced a new partnership with Schwartz Media. The new partnership strengthens NOVA’s position as a premier destination for the country’s most influential news and current affairs podcast content.

“We’re delighted to partner with Schwartz Media, a brand synonymous with top quality, independent journalism. The partnership will further strengthen Nova’s position as a leader in the digital audio market and ensure that we continue to offer audiences the very best in news content,” said NOVA Entertainment’s Chief Growth Officer, Adam Johnson.

Schwartz Media is home to daily news Podcast 7am. Hosted by award-winning journalists Ruby Jones and Daniel James and now live across the Nova Podcast Network, 7am offers a fast-paced, deep dive into the biggest news stories of the day, through in-depth interviews and sharp analysis.

“The 7am podcast delivers advertisers a quality, high-frequency environment that talks to hundreds of thousands of hard-to-reach listeners every month,” said Johnson.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nova on sales representation for Schwartz Media’s podcasts. The team understands how integrity and quality define 7am and our other titles and they share our ambition for their future,” said Erik Jensen, editor-in-chief and CEO of Schwartz Media.