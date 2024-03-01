‘Nothing’s Changed’ – Google Will Continue To Pay For News 

Seattle, USA - Jul 24, 2022: The South Lake Union Google Headquarter entrance at sunset.
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman



Google’s position on funding Aussie journalism hasn’t changed as Meta reveals it plans to walk from future news content deals.

Google has confirmed that it will not abandon news content deals with publishers, and has even been renegotiating ones that have nearly expired.

Today, Meta said it will not enter negotiations to extend content deals to pay for the news that appears on Facebook following a wider push b y the company to deprioritise news.

A Google spokesperson told B&T that Meta’s decision has no bearing on Google’s position and that it has begun talks to renegotiate the ones that are close to expiry. B&T understands several of Google’s content deals have a longer timeline than those between media companies and Facebook.

Recently, Google’s public policy chief Lucinda Longroft reiterated Google’s commitment to fund journalism.

“We’ve been partnering with Australian news companies to strengthen quality journalism for two decades through our products, programs and commercial partnerships,” she said. 

“Over the past three years, we’ve furthered our significant contribution to the Australian news industry by signing commercial agreements with more than 70 Australian news businesses, representing more than 200 outlets across the country. The majority of these outlets are regional or local.”

META WALKS AWAY

Content deals between Facebook and Google and dozens of Australia’s largest media companies – including Nine, News Corp and Seven West Media – is estimated to be worth north of $200m each year.

The federal government had been seeking assurances from Facebook, Google and TikTok to enter fresh talks with media companies to fund public interest journalism.

The News Media Bargaining Code came into law three years ago to compel Google and Facebook to negotiate with publishers to pay for their content.

Meta and Google dominate Australia’s circa $14bn online advertising market, with Google alone estimated to rake in north of $8bn each year. 

In a blog post today, Meta said the move is part of “an ongoing effort to better align our investments to our products and services people value the most” and follows the axing of the Facebook News tabs in the UK, France and Germany last year.

“While we’ll be deprecating Facebook News in these countries, this announcement does not impact the terms under our existing Facebook News agreements with publishers in Australia, France and Germany. These deals have already expired in the US and the UK.

“Additionally, to ensure that we continue to invest in products and services that drive user engagement, we will not enter into new commercial deals for traditional news content in these countries and will not offer new Facebook products specifically for news publishers in the future.”




Please login with linkedin to comment

Facebook Google

Latest News

Industry Respond To Meta’s Decision To Stop Funding Australian News
  • Media
  • Technology

Industry Respond To Meta’s Decision To Stop Funding Australian News

The Australian media industry has responded to Meta’s decision to walk away from funding Aussie journalism once the current content deals expire. In a blow to local media outlets Meta said it will not enter negotiations to extend a deal to pay with Australian media companies for the news that appears on its platform. Michael […]

FIVEAA Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity
  • Media

FIVEAA Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity

NOVA Entertainment has today announced the launch of a refreshed brand identity for FIVEAA, Adelaide’s premier commercial talkback station. The forward-looking brand refresh reflects FIVEAA’s new lineup and vision while paying homage to the station’s previous logo and rich heritage. Built upon the new tagline of Always Adelaide, the new direction celebrates the ‘AA’ branding […]

Fabulate Wins Big At AiMCO Awards
  • Marketing

Fabulate Wins Big At AiMCO Awards

Australian social and content marketing workflow platform Fabulate has won big at the industry’s annual AiMCO Awards, taking out the highly competitive Best Influencer Marketing Technology Service category. Lead image: Fabulate team at Aimco Awards The win saw the start up platform, which has a team of around 50, receive the industry recognition against competitor […]

Hubbl Is Here: Newest Transformative TV Tech On Sale March 10
  • Media

Hubbl Is Here: Newest Transformative TV Tech On Sale March 10

Australia’s newest transformative TV technology, Hubbl, will be on sale from March 10 in Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi retail stores nationally and via Hubbl.com.au. Lead Image: Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany at Hubbl Launch. Also from March 10, Hubbl will unveil a national advertising campaign starring brand ambassadors Hamish Blake and Andy Lee. The multi-channel […]