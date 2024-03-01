‘Nothing’s Changed’ – Google Will Continue To Pay For News 

Google’s position on funding Aussie journalism hasn’t changed as Meta reveals it plans to walk from future news content deals.

Google has confirmed that it will not abandon news content deals with publishers, and has even been renegotiating ones that have nearly expired.

Today, Meta said it will not enter negotiations to extend content deals to pay for the news that appears on Facebook following a wider push b y the company to deprioritise news.

A Google spokesperson told B&T that Meta’s decision has no bearing on Google’s position and that it has begun talks to renegotiate the ones that are close to expiry. B&T understands several of Google’s content deals have a longer timeline than those between media companies and Facebook.

Recently, Google’s public policy chief Lucinda Longroft reiterated Google’s commitment to fund journalism.

“We’ve been partnering with Australian news companies to strengthen quality journalism for two decades through our products, programs and commercial partnerships,” she said.

“Over the past three years, we’ve furthered our significant contribution to the Australian news industry by signing commercial agreements with more than 70 Australian news businesses, representing more than 200 outlets across the country. The majority of these outlets are regional or local.”

META WALKS AWAY

Content deals between Facebook and Google and dozens of Australia’s largest media companies – including Nine, News Corp and Seven West Media – is estimated to be worth north of $200m each year.

The federal government had been seeking assurances from Facebook, Google and TikTok to enter fresh talks with media companies to fund public interest journalism.

The News Media Bargaining Code came into law three years ago to compel Google and Facebook to negotiate with publishers to pay for their content.

Meta and Google dominate Australia’s circa $14bn online advertising market, with Google alone estimated to rake in north of $8bn each year.

In a blog post today, Meta said the move is part of “an ongoing effort to better align our investments to our products and services people value the most” and follows the axing of the Facebook News tabs in the UK, France and Germany last year.

“While we’ll be deprecating Facebook News in these countries, this announcement does not impact the terms under our existing Facebook News agreements with publishers in Australia, France and Germany. These deals have already expired in the US and the UK.

“Additionally, to ensure that we continue to invest in products and services that drive user engagement, we will not enter into new commercial deals for traditional news content in these countries and will not offer new Facebook products specifically for news publishers in the future.”