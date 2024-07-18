AdvertisingNewsletter

Not Hard-Wired: Agency Allows Staff To Work On Australia Day & Christmas To ‘Respect Cultural Diversity’

Arvind Hickman
Arvind Hickman
4 Min Read
WiredCo. staff who do not celebrate Christmas can choose to work while colleagues are gorging on roast turkey and proseco.
WiredCo. staff who do not celebrate Christmas can choose to work while colleagues are gorging on roast turkey and cheap prosecco.

WiredCo. has expanded its WiredWellness offering to allow staff to choose which public holidays they can take off. 

The move ‘Public Holidays Just Got Personal’ initiative allows staff to choose when and how they take them, aiming to respect the cultural diversity of its workforce.

For many businesses, the topic of how to handle Australia Day has come into sharp focus over the last five years. But WiredCo. recognised the issue is far broader than that, with a recent study by Perkbox Australia revealing that 58 per cent of respondents want flexibility on how they use public holidays.

WiredCo. partner David Kennedy said the more diverse the business becomes – not just in ethnicity, but also intergenerational working, beliefs and ability – the greater the need to overhaul a fixed approach to traditional public holidays.

“For us, it wasn’t just about finding a solution to Australia Day. We also had to think about people who don’t celebrate Christmas and Easter for religious reasons, and those who don’t celebrate The King’s birthday because they don’t place value in a monarchy,” added WiredCo. founder and managing director Angela Hampton.

WiredCo. partner Michelle Hampton said: “When we consulted our team, we discovered they were 100 per cent in favour of ‘Public Holidays Just Got Personal’ because it showed trust, cultural-connectiveness and helped them create a personal working style that was respectful and effective for them,” says 

Although the initiative is something the three WiredCo. partners knew they had to do, it wasn’t without its challenges. “We’re an independent business, so any change presents a host of questions. We had to think about how to track these days, how best they accrue, how the team take them and how they communicate that flexibility with their teammates and clients,” said Nikki Cranley, WiredCo. CFO.

WiredWellness was created to ensure staff not only get support in their mental and physical wellness, but also the flexibility to do their job in the most effective way. And for WiredCo, ‘Public Holidays Just Got Personal’ was another step in deepening employee engagement and building trust.

WiredWellness wasn’t a response to the pandemic lockdown working environment, it started long before that. We wanted to give our team space to decompress, so we created our monthly ReWired events. Then we gave our people access to a counsellor to help them manage their mental wellbeing, so we made access to that unlimited,” Hampton added.

The agency has also led flexible initiatives in remote working, allowing their employees the chance to work from anywhere in the world. And in 2023, WiredCo became the first Australian business to offer parental leave for pets, aptly named Pet-ernity.

“We’re proud to say that WiredWellness has helped us achieve 95 per cent team happiness, 97 per cent job satisfaction and stabilised retention at 81 per cent. And we firmly believe it’s helped us commercially, with the business almost quadrupling in three years,” Kennedy said.

Related posts:

  1. Brian Lesser Appointed GroupM Global CEO
  2. M&C Nabs Creative Duo Abby Clark & Laura Murphy From Mediabrands
  3. Gumtree Barks Up The Right Tree, Bringing Awareness To Rehoming Pets In New Campaign
  4. Scott Nowell, Justin Drape & Anna Fawcett To Be Inducted Into The AWARD Hall Of Fame
TAGGED: ,
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

Latest News

Calling on a Bestie: Bradman Best scores the try that swung the physical encounter in favour of the NSW Blues.
TV Ratings (17/7/2024): State Of Origin III Breaks 9Now Record, Attracts Largest TV Audience For A Decider In 11 Years
Anna Magliano & Conor Riordan Promoted At Kaimera
Gumtree Barks Up The Right Tree, Bringing Awareness To Rehoming Pets In New Campaign
Scott Nowell, Justin Drape & Anna Fawcett To Be Inducted Into The AWARD Hall Of Fame
Register Lost your password?