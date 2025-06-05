Not All Eyeballs Are Equal: Why Ad Placement Is As Critical As The Creative

In a landscape where every brand is fighting for attention, we sometimes forget that attention alone isn’t enough. The quality of scoring a customer’s eyeballs, the mood of the moment, the alignment between content and creative, it all matters. Especially in a high-stakes, high-impact environment like TV. But people don’t just consume ads passively, they feel them. And if the feeling is off, the brand message will be lost in the context, argues Bench Media’s Ori Gold.

Take this recent example: Uber’s campaign starring Jason Alexander. It’s sharp, funny, well-produced. Clever even. But its recent placement during Chapter 9 of The Handmaid’s Tale last week was in direct contrast to the brand message. Just moments after a brutal, emotionally fraught scene involving a public execution. To say the contrast was whiplash-inducing is an under-statement. One minute you’re processing raw blood shedding trauma, the next, you’re watching George Costanza crack dad jokes over dinner.

The ad didn’t fail because it was bad. It failed because it was badly placed. To me, that moment wasn’t built for comedy. It wasn’t built for nostalgia. It was built for tension and empathy, and the Uber ad hijacked that emotional space with a completely mismatched tone. The result? I recoiled, and I suspect many others did too. The story was broken. The brand felt intrusive and out of touch.

Unfortunately, this isn’t a one-off. We’ve seen similarly jarring juxtapositions like fast food ads during documentaries about obesity, luxury car spots airing alongside coverage of economic hardship, or upbeat jingles immediately following natural disaster reports. These moments aren’t just awkward, they’re brand-damaging.

There’s a difference between being seen and being remembered for the right reasons. In this case, the brand didn’t come off as bold or playful. It more likely came off as clumsy and unaware. Worse, it disrupted the viewer’s experience in a way that makes them associate the brand with tone-deaf timing rather than clever creative. Especially at a time when we’re already wary of big-tech American companies bulldozing into the local Australian market.

The problem here isn’t just about media planning and buying. It’s about context. High-impact ads can do wonders for brands, but only when placed in environments that complement the message and elevate its emotional effect. Slapping a light-hearted Uber ad into the middle of a heavy, emotionally nuanced drama like The Handmaid’s Tale shows a lack of understanding of the audience’s emotional state. It interrupts instead of engaging. It distracts instead of connecting.

As I said, people don’t just consume ads passively. They feel them. And if the feeling is off, the brand gets the blame.

From a media agency perspective, the temptation is real. Big shows mean big audiences. And big audiences mean big metrics, reach, impressions and CPM efficiencies. But when performance is measured by how many people saw the ad, we’re ignoring a much more important question: how did the ad make them feel? What impression did your brand leave with the viewer?

Here’s the thing, really. Uber has a good piece of creative in their hands. Strong talent, engaging scripting, clear message. But thanks to poor placement, it became a textbook case of when good ads are placed wrong.

The lesson for marketers is perhaps to stop thinking of media as just distribution. It’s not just where your ad runs, it’s when it runs, alongside what, and how it lands emotionally. Great creative deserves a great stage and should not be wasted on poor timing, like Uber’s ad during The Handmaid’s Tale.

Because when a good ad lands at the wrong moment, the damage isn’t just felt in the metrics, it’s felt in the brand memory, and that kind of brand failure is hard to forget.

Ori Gold is the CEO of Bench Media.