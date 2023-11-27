Northern Irish Pub Tear-Jerking Xmas Video Goes Viral

A video produced by Charlie’s Bar in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland has gone viral with its heart-warming tale of an elderly widowed man making an unlikely pair of friends in the pub.

The elderly man heads to drop off flowers at his wife’s grave before being ignored by various people as he walks through town. Then, after entering the bar, he makes friends with two younger patrons and tucks into a delicious-looking pint of Guinness.

@charliesbarenniskillen ‘There are no strangers here, only friends you haven’t yet met’ (W. B. Yeats) 💫 Filming & Editing: @aoifeteague1 #christmasad #christmasadvert #christmasadvert2023 #christmasadvert23 #christmasadvertisement #christmas2023 #northernireland #northernirelandtiktok #northernirelandfyp #irishbar #irishpub #christmaspub ♬ People Help the People – Birdy

Viewers lapped up the ad, proclaiming it “the best advertisement out this Christmas” and telling the bar how moving the two-minute-long film was.

Even British department store John Lewis hailed the ad, saying “We’re not crying, you are. Merry Christmas ❤️”

Quite the acknowledgment given the brand’s propensity for a tear-jerking ad.

Read more: The Most Anticipated Ad Of 2023 Is Here! The John Lewis Christmas Ad Drops (To Mixed Reviews!)

Charlie’s Bar’s ad has racked up more than 500,000 views on TikTok thus far, which will likely make it one of the most-viewed spots of Christmas.




