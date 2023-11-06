Nominees Revealed For 2023 Casting Guild Of Australia Awards
The Casting Guild of Australia has today announced the nominees for its annual CGA Awards; the only casting awards ceremony in the southern hemisphere that celebrates and recognises casting across all mediums including film, television, advertising, theatre, and online content.
The winners will be announced at the official invite-only ceremony on November 24 hosted at Establishment Hotel, Sydney.
Hosted by Julia Zemiro and Genevieve Hegney, the Awards seek to acknowledge and support the crucial role casting directors play in bringing together great casting opportunities both on a national and international stage.
“The Casting Guild of Australia is buzzing with excitement as we approach our highly anticipated annual CGA awards ceremony. Importantly, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the incredible supporters who play an integral role in making the CGA awards a reality,” said CGA President Thea McLeod.
“It’s a privilege to come together and revel in the outstanding work of casting directors in Australia. With their exceptional talent-spotting abilities, ability to gauge chemistry and assemble the perfect ensemble, casting directors are instrumental in transforming scripts into stories that leave a lasting imprint in our memories”.
“This year has seen a remarkable tapestry of productions, shining a spotlight on both emerging talents andCasting Guild Of Australia Awards seasoned actors. Every nominee and participant should take immense pride in the diverse array of productions they’ve contributed to as we continue to shape and elevate the entertainment landscape together”.
The full list of 2023 CGA Award nominees include:
Best Casting in a Feature Film
- Shayda – Anousha Zarkesh
- Sweet As – Jane Norris
- Talk To Me – Nikki Barrett
- The New Boy – Anousha Zarkesh
Best Casting in a Short Film
- 14 in February – Will Pearce
- Hafekasi – Peta Dermatis and Lauren Mass
- Pasifika Drift – Stephanie Pringle and Alison Fowler
- Wilfrid Gordon McDonald Partridge – Danny Long
Best Casting in a TV Comedy
- Colin From Accounts – Kirsty McGregor and Stevie Ray
- Deadloch – Alison Telford and Kate Leonard
- Gold Diggers – Lou Mitchell, Marianne Jade and Amanda Mitchell
- Totally Completely Fine – Amanda Mitchell
Best Casting in a TV Drama
- Black Snow – Nikki Barrett and Natalie Wall
- Last King of the Cross – Stevie Ray
- Shantaram – Alison Telford, Kate Leonard, Kate Dowd (UK Casting) and Nikki Barrett (Original Casting)
- The Newsreader S2 – Nathan Lloyd
Best Casting in a Telemovie/TV Miniseries
- In Our Blood – Nathan Lloyd
- Safe Home – Nathan Lloyd
- The Clearing – Jane Norris
- The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Jane Norris
Best Casting in a Theatre Production
- & Juliet – Kirsty McGregor
- Choir Boy – Rhys Velasquez
- Fences – Alex Souvlis
- Is God Is – Janine Snape and Alex Souvlis
Best Casting in a TVC
- Australia Post ‘Delivering Always’ – Ally Reynolds and Ellie Honigman
- Furphy ‘Rookie’ – Amy Mete
- MLA Lamb ‘Un-Australian’ – Natalie Jane Harvie
- Telstra ‘This Is Footy Country’ – Natalie Jane Harvie
- Virgin Australia ‘Have A Wonderful Flight’ – Amy Mete
- Who Gives A Crap ‘Kids Say the Darndest Things’ – Sarah Alekna
Best Casting in a TVC – Community
- Mona ‘Queer Woodchop Championships’ – Natalie Jane Harvie
- Movember – Natalie Jane Harvie
- NRL ‘Run To What’s Real’ – Stevie Ray
- Qantas ‘Feels Like Home Again’ – Danny Long
- Vegemite 100 Years – Peta Dermatis and Lauren Mass
- Vote Yes, The Voice – Anousha Zarkesh
Achievement in Casting
- Barrumbi Kids – Faith Martin
- Crazy Fun Park – Marianna Jade and Lou Mitchell
- Latecomers – Danny Long
- Triple Oh! – Amy Mete and Nick Hamon
The 2023 CGA Rising Stars will also be presented on the night with recipients set to be announced soon.
Please login with linkedin to commentCasting Guild Of Australia Awards
Latest News
Sydney & Melbourne Copy School Masterclasses Revealed Featuring Dee Madigan, Esther Clerehan & Ralph Van Dijk
The masterclasses — or maestroclasses, if you will — have been revealed for the upcoming Sydney and Melbourne Copy Schools. Designed to teach students in one week “what the keen might hope to glean in ten years on the job”. Attendees will hear from ten top tutors, who will be there in person pro bono […]
Fuller, Parallax and KOJO’s Dale Roberts Go Big At Bowden For The 46th Annual AADC Awards
The Adelaide Advertising and Design Club’s week-long program of talks and workshops culminated last Thursday night with the 46th Annual AADC Awards at Plant 4, Bowden. The sold out award show celebrated the best local creative work of the last 12 months, and this year’s top awards went to a broad spectrum of agencies. The […]
mycar Tyre & Auto, TBWA\Sydney & Eleven Launch Auto-Translate To Help Aussies Speak Their Cars Language
There is nothing more embarrassing than trying to talk to an auto technician, knowing you are out of your depth. Thankfully, mycar Tyre & Auto are coming to Australians’ aid with Auto-Translate, a utility which helps people learn the language of car. Developed by TBWA\Sydney and Eleven, Auto-Translate allows the user to enter car terminology […]
Rohan Nayee Departs PHD For EssenceMediacom
EssenceMediacom has appointed Rohan Nayee as client managing partner for Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) and BankWest. Lead image L-R: Stephanie Douglas-Neal, managing director, EssenceMediacom Sydney; Rohan Nayee, client managing partner for CBA and BankWest. Nayee has joined from PHD where he most recently led marketing and new business for the agency. He replaces Pat […]
Veridooh And Mall Media & More Partner For Independent Verification Solution In OOH Advertising
Adtech firm Veridooh has partnered with Mall Media & More to make its world-first independent verification solution for out-of-home advertising available to more advertisers across the market. As part of the deal, all Mall Media & More clients have access to Veridooh’s patented technology, SmartCreative, which independently tracks, measures, and verifies 100% of OOH campaigns. […]
Pinterest Launches First Brand Campaign, “It’s Possible”
Pinterest has launched “It’s Possible”, the platform’s first brand campaign in Australia. Developed in-house by Pinterest’s House of Creative team, the campaign features a combination of live-action, stop-motion and motion graphics to capture four unique narratives that show how people seamlessly integrate Pinterest into the real world — from planning a holiday to nailing the […]
Brookvale Union Announce “Tinsurance” To Protect The Nation From Tinnie Thieves Via Bounce Creative
Launching one of the brand’s most exciting digital campaigns for the year with long running social agency partner, Bounce, Brookvale Union promises that good times and good tins across the country are now protected: Any moment with a tinnie in hand is in fact ‘tinsurable’.
QIC Rings In The Festive Season With Campaign Via Jane Doe Creation
QIC is inviting all Australians to embrace their inner child with the launch of its “Merry Everything” Christmas campaign that encourages customers to switch their adult perspective to see the season through the eyes of their younger selves. Created by Jane Doe Creation, the campaign kicks off with a ‘Naughty or Nice’ film tackling the […]
Brown Family Wine Group Brings Its Family Of Brands Together Online
For over 130 years, the Brown Family Wine Group has thrived on a spirit of innovation and adventure, from the vineyards to winemaking and across every part of the business. It’s this same spirit which has led the business to re-imagine it’s online brand presence. The result is a seamless online hub showcasing its amazing […]
Gillette & Braun Partner With Movember To Support Men With Testicular Cancer
This November, grooming brands Gillette and Braun have signed a major partnership with Movember, the not-for-profit organisation supporting men living with testicular cancer and prostate cancer and struggling with mental health. In Australia, one in five men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. One man globally dies by suicide every minute. Testicular […]
Dolly Parton Among Famous Faces At This Year’s ARIA Awards
An all-Australian star lineup of artists including G Flip, Budjerah, DMA’S, Brad Cox, Fanny Lumsden, Jessica Mauboy, Meg Mac and Peach PRC is set to perform at the 2023 ARIA Awards. Presenters include Troye Sivan, Dolly Parton, Baker Boy, Claudia Karvan, Dylan Alcott, Marcia Hines, Cub Sport, Dermot Kennedy, Jack River, Jessica Mauboy, Joel Corry, Kate Ceberano, Pia Miranda, […]
Google Shows Australians What AI Is Capable Of With New Campaign From 72andSunny
Does AI give you the fear? The cold sweats? Realise you've been worrying for nothing with these new Google spots.
Adelaide Dad Gets Taylor Swift Tattooed To His Butt To Win Daughter Concert Tickets Via Radio Comp
Yes, B&T's opening with a bare bottom today. Still, it could've been worse, it could've been Alan Jones.
Record Quarter For Pureprofile
Pureprofile has announced a record quarterly continuing business revenue of $12.3m and record quarterly continuing business EBITDA (excl significant items) of $1.5m in Q1 FY24. Pureprofile Limited (ASX: PPL or the Company) has announced its Q1 FY24 business update for the period ended 30 September 2023. Q1 FY24 Highlights: Data & Insights and Platform delivered […]
Who’s In The Money? Get A Look At B&T’s Best-Performing Agencies!
B&T's handing out gold, silver & bronze to October's best performing agencies. Next month it'll be frankincense & myrrh.
Sunday TV Ratings: A Seismic Win For Nine’s The Block Finale Although Metro Numbers Down YOY
The Block done and dusted for yet another year. B&T unsure how bathroom tile fantasists will now spend their time.
M&C Saatchi Hits A High Note For Woolies’ Christmas Work
M&C Saatchi amps up the fun for Woolies' festive work. Thankfully no sign of drunk relatives fighting on the front lawn.
AWARD School 2024 Ambassadors Announced
AWARD School unveils its 2024 ambassadors. Who, judging by the press photo, all sport an excellent head of hair.
New Bid To Ban Alcohol Advertising During Sport Broadcasts
Alcohol joins sports betting as the new pariahs of the advertising world. Macca's thankful the heats of it for a change.
ARN & Paramount Named On Inclusive Employers List By Diversity Council Australia
Well done to ARN & Paramount for joining this diversity list. And appreciate the irony of the blonde woman in the photo.
Final Call! The Last Of B&T Award Tickets On Sale Now Until Sold Out!
Still stewing over Taylor Swift tickets? The B&T Awards are very similar just with the Chaser boys replacing Tay Tay.
“For Some People That Is More Than What They Will Make In A Year!” – The Block Faces Backlash Over ‘Entitled’ Contestants
Much like Michael Clarke's relationships & Bounty in Celebrations, it wouldn't be a Block finale without a controversy.
Mindshare Retains NAB Account Until 2026
Collective "phews" emanating out of the Mindshare office today as NAB signs on for another three years.
Elevencom Serves Up Sweet New Look For The Cheesecake Shop
Nothing says "I really couldn't be arsed" like turning up with one from the Cheesecake Shop.
“Karma Bites Back” – Mean Girls Get Their Comeuppance In The Block’s Explosive Finale
Was this season of the Block the bitchiest ever? Or, are they all bitchy? B&T struggling to remember a year ago.
Lakeba Group Expands Into UAE With AstroLabs
Australian-based technology venture studio, Lakeba Group has announced its partnership with Dubai-based AstroLabs as it expands its operations into the Middle East. Lead image: L to R- Giuseppe Porcelli – Lakeba Group executive chairman and CEO. Alex Nicholls – AstroLabs director of KSA Expansion. Lakeba says that as Dubai continues to grow its ambitions and […]
How Publishers & Brands Can Win The Content Commerce Game
Need to wring some extra coin out of your website? Get set to go bright red in the face as you view these pro tips.
Report: 36% Of Aussies Have Boycotted A Brand Due To Poor Social Responsibility
Do you have billowing smokestacks above the office? Are you mistreating the company oxen? There's bad news in this.
Solomon Airlines Flies Into Collaboration With Illumination
Worryingly, the Solomon Islands are cuddling up to the Chinese, but don't let it ruin your travel plans says new ad.
XXXX Reels In Fishing Shirt Collaboration With Tide Apparel To Protect The Reef
Partner complaining about your beer consumption? Well, tell them you're protecting the Reef with this new initiative.
Grace O’Neill Appointed As Editor Of Are’s Relaunched Elle Australia
Despite a decade-long proclamation "print's dead", you have to hand it to it, it keeps getting back up off the canvas.
oOh!media Nabs Georgie Fox From Matterkind To Bolster Programmatic Advertising Capabilities
Matterkind's Georgie Fox moves over to the outdoor industry. Surprised much of it is spent indoors.
QMS Restructures Sales Management Team
QMS restructures its sales management team. Sadly, one side's not called the taipans & the other the honey badgers.
New IntelligenceBank Capabilities Empower Marketing Teams
New Insights and Automations Make It Easy for IntelligenceBank Customers to Get More Productivity Out of Marketing Teams While Reducing the Threat of Regulatory Penalties
Think Forward 2024: Report Describes A ‘Social Reckoning’ For Brands In Value-Driven Online Spaces
Global socially-led creative agency We Are Social today launched the latest edition of its annual trends report, Think Forward 2024.
Fancy Films Recertifies As A B Corp
In the recertification process Fancy Films were keen to prove that despite our industry being completely shut down during Covid, we had stuck true to our purpose and prioritised our pro bono work and our B Corp values. The end result is we have not only grown but we are thriving as evidenced by the increase in score from 89.4 in 2020 to 116.6 in 2023.