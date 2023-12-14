Nominees Announced For The 13th AACTA International Awards
The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) – today announced the nominees for the 13th AACTA International Awards.
These Awards recognise the most outstanding film and television productions of the past year and are determined by Australia’s leading filmmakers and content creators. The winners will be announced on Saturday 10th February at the 2024 AACTA Awards presented by Foxtel Group, set to be held on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia.
Six feature films have dominated the seven film categories, with Oppenheimer leading the race, collecting six nominations including Best Film. Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon each picked up five nominations, including Best Film followed closely by Maestro and American Fiction with four nominations each. Bradley Cooper collects three nominations for his latest film Maestro including Best Lead Actor, Best Screenplay and Best Direction. Poor Things and American Fiction round out the nominees for Best Film.
Cate Blanchett picked up a second nomination for her performance in Warwick Thornton’s The New Boy. She was joined by fellow Australians Margot Robbie (Barbie), Jacob Elordi (Saltburn), Sarah Snook (Succession), and Best Screenplay nominee Tony McNamara (Poor Things).
In the small screen categories, Succession earned five nominations across four categories followed by The Last of Us which picked up three nominations. Beef, The Crown, and Yellowjackets round out the nominees for Best Drama Series. Only Murders in the Building, Sex Education, Ted Lasso, The Bear, and The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel are the nominees for the Best Comedy Series award.
Succession took out four acting nominations including Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, and Jeremy Strong for Best Actor in a Series, alongside Sarah Snook for Best Actress in a Series. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey each earned an acting nomination for their respective performances in The Last of Us, 1923 was also recognised with Helen Mirren picking up a nomination for Best Actress in a Series.
The 13th AACTA International Award Winners will be announced at the 2024 AACTA Awards presented by Foxtel Group on Saturday 10th February 2024. The 2024 AACTA Awards ceremonies will form part of AACTA Festival, a four-day celebration of Australia’s vibrant screen industry. With more than 70 events, the AACTA Festival will present a dynamic array of panels, meet-and-greet, screenings and activities offering a place for the Australian screen industry to connect from February 8-11, 2024. AACTA Festival will be held at the Home of the Arts (HOTA) on the Gold Coast, a destination renowned for its beauty and vibrant cultural scene.
FULL LIST OF NOMINEES
For a full list of AACTA Award Winners and Nominees, click here.
AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said: “The 13th AACTA International Awards nominations reflect the pinnacle of global film and television excellence, celebrating the incredible achievements and exceptional talent that have captivated audiences worldwide. We look forward to further honouring these nominees at our ceremony on the Gold Coast, Australia as we celebrate the best in entertainment on a global stage.”
Round Two voting is currently open and will close at 12pm Thursday 21 December AEDT / 5pm Wednesday 20 December PT.
See the full list of 2024 AACTA International Award Nominees below
FILM
In film, 13 productions compete for 7 awards
Best Film
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Lead Actor
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best Lead Actress
- Cate Blanchett – The New Boy
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor
- Matt Damon – Oppenheimer
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Jacob Elordi – Saltburn
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Best Supporting Actress
- Penélope Cruz – Ferrari
- Vanessa Kirby – Napoleon
- Julianne Moore – May December
- Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Best Direction in Film
- Barbie – Greta Gerwig
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
- Maestro – Bradley Cooper
- Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
Best Screenplay in Film
- American Fiction — Cord Jefferson
- Barbie — Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
- Maestro — Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer
- Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things — Tony McNamara
TELEVISION
In television 11 productions compete for 4 awards
Best Drama Series
- Beef
- Succession
- The Crown
- The Last of Us
- Yellowjackets
Best Comedy Series
- Only Murders in the Building
- Sex Education
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
- The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel
Best Actor in a Series
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Actress in a Series
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Helen Mirren – 1923
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Sarah Snook – Succession
- Ali Wong – Beef
