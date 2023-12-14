Nominees Announced For The 13th AACTA International Awards

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) – today announced the nominees for the 13th AACTA International Awards.

These Awards recognise the most outstanding film and television productions of the past year and are determined by Australia’s leading filmmakers and content creators. The winners will be announced on Saturday 10th February at the 2024 AACTA Awards presented by Foxtel Group, set to be held on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia.

Six feature films have dominated the seven film categories, with Oppenheimer leading the race, collecting six nominations including Best Film. Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon each picked up five nominations, including Best Film followed closely by Maestro and American Fiction with four nominations each. Bradley Cooper collects three nominations for his latest film Maestro including Best Lead Actor, Best Screenplay and Best Direction. Poor Things and American Fiction round out the nominees for Best Film.

Cate Blanchett picked up a second nomination for her performance in Warwick Thornton’s The New Boy. She was joined by fellow Australians Margot Robbie (Barbie), Jacob Elordi (Saltburn), Sarah Snook (Succession), and Best Screenplay nominee Tony McNamara (Poor Things).

In the small screen categories, Succession earned five nominations across four categories followed by The Last of Us which picked up three nominations. Beef, The Crown, and Yellowjackets round out the nominees for Best Drama Series. Only Murders in the Building, Sex Education, Ted Lasso, The Bear, and The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel are the nominees for the Best Comedy Series award.

Succession took out four acting nominations including Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, and Jeremy Strong for Best Actor in a Series, alongside Sarah Snook for Best Actress in a Series. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey each earned an acting nomination for their respective performances in The Last of Us, 1923 was also recognised with Helen Mirren picking up a nomination for Best Actress in a Series.

The 13th AACTA International Award Winners will be announced at the 2024 AACTA Awards presented by Foxtel Group on Saturday 10th February 2024. The 2024 AACTA Awards ceremonies will form part of AACTA Festival, a four-day celebration of Australia’s vibrant screen industry. With more than 70 events, the AACTA Festival will present a dynamic array of panels, meet-and-greet, screenings and activities offering a place for the Australian screen industry to connect from February 8-11, 2024. AACTA Festival will be held at the Home of the Arts (HOTA) on the Gold Coast, a destination renowned for its beauty and vibrant cultural scene.

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES

AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said: “The 13th AACTA International Awards nominations reflect the pinnacle of global film and television excellence, celebrating the incredible achievements and exceptional talent that have captivated audiences worldwide. We look forward to further honouring these nominees at our ceremony on the Gold Coast, Australia as we celebrate the best in entertainment on a global stage.”

Round Two voting is currently open and will close at 12pm Thursday 21 December AEDT / 5pm Wednesday 20 December PT.

FILM

In film, 13 productions compete for 7 awards

Best Film

American Fiction

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Lead Actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Lead Actress

Cate Blanchett – The New Boy

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Matt Damon – Oppenheimer

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi – Saltburn

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Best Supporting Actress

Penélope Cruz – Ferrari

Vanessa Kirby – Napoleon

Julianne Moore – May December

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Best Direction in Film

Barbie – Greta Gerwig

Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese

Maestro – Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos

Best Screenplay in Film

American Fiction — Cord Jefferson

Barbie — Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

Maestro — Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Poor Things — Tony McNamara

TELEVISION

In television 11 productions compete for 4 awards

Best Drama Series

Beef

Succession

The Crown

The Last of Us

Yellowjackets

Best Comedy Series

Only Murders in the Building

Sex Education

Ted Lasso

The Bear

The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor in a Series

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Actress in a Series

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Helen Mirren – 1923

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Sarah Snook – Succession

Ali Wong – Beef