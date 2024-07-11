Nominations Open For NSW Premier’s Multicultural Communications Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2024 NSW Premier’s Multicultural Communications Awards, honouring media and marketing professionals across New South Wales who foster connections through culture, identity, and language.

These prestigious awards also celebrate the creative agencies and community groups that create innovative marketing and advertising campaigns for our diverse communities.

The 2024 awards cover 12 categories, including Publication of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Best Text Report, Young Journalist of the Year and a Public Interest Award.

“I know just how important it is for the community to maintain connections to their language and that’s what multicultural media and marketing professionals do every day,” said Multicultural NSW Advisory Board Chairperson Nick Kaldas, APM.

“It’s a great privilege to be able to share in the success of professional communicators by acknowledging them publicly in this way.”

In 2023, winners included the Western Sydney Wanderers’ season launch, the impactful “Racism. It Stops With Me” campaign, and Indian Link Media Group, which earned the prestigious Publication of the Year award.

Multicultural NSW CEO Joseph La Posta added: “Trusted multicultural media and advertising agencies provide a valuable link for residents keen to keep across news and events in their community.”

“Importantly, they also help keep people connected to their cultural networks and homelands, driving stronger and more socially cohesive communities right across NSW.”

In NSW more than two million of our citizens were born overseas, and our people come from more than 300 ancestries, speak 283 languages and practice 139 religions. There is an online or traditional media outlet for almost every language spoken in NSW.

Nominations are open until Sunday 28 July.