Nominations Now Open For NSW Premier’s Multicultural Media & Marketing Awards

Media and marketing and community groups from across NSW can now nominate their work for the Premier’s Multicultural Communications Awards.

The awards, the only stand-alone industry excellence program in Australia, recognise the valuable contribution multicultural media and multicultural marketing make to our society by connecting people to their culture, identity, and language.

NSW is one of the most culturally diverse states in the world. More than two million of our citizens were born overseas, and our people come from more than 250 ancestries, speak 215 languages and practice 148 religions. There is an online or traditional media outlet for almost every language in NSW.

“Every day there are thousands of NSW residents who rely on trusted multicultural media and marketing professionals to give them information in language,” said Joseph La Posta, CEO of Multicultural NSW.

“The ability to engage and keep updated about news and events in community languages also helps to keep people connected to their cultural networks. That’s why these awards are so important; because when people are connected to their cultures, our NSW society is stronger and more cohesive.”

The 2023 awards, the sixth time the program has run, covers 12 categories, including Publication of the Year, Best Audio Report, Best Text Report, Young Journalist of the Year and a Public Interest Award.

Advertising agencies, corporates, government agencies and community groups are also recognised for their professional contributions through innovative multicultural marketing campaigns.

“As the most respected award in the multicultural category, it’s been a wonderful outcome for LOUD to be presented Agency Campaign of the Year,” said Lorraine Jokovic, CEO LOUD Communications Group.

‘It’s been acknowledged by several clients, reenforcing our credentials with them, and a reason we’ve been included on a number of pitch invitations.”

Nominations can be submitted via the Multicultural NSW website and must be received by Tuesday 20 June 2023.

For further information visit the Multicultural NSW website.