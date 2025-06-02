Nominations Now Open For AWARD Creative Leadership

Nominations are now open for 2025’s AWARD Creative Leadership course, a three-day residential that helps senior creatives grow their influence, master the demands of the role, and take the next step in their careers.

Held from 12–14 October at QT Melbourne, the program is both practical and inspiring. Participants take part in hands-on workshops, real case studies, Q&As with top industry leaders, and peer-to-peer sessions that explore the challenges and realities of creative leadership.

Two of the industry’s best return as course chairs: Warren Brown, program founder, and Scott Nowell, co-founder, The Monkeys.

“In creative roles, we often promote people because they’re great at the work,” said Nowell. “This course is about building the skills that turn great creative people into great leaders.”

2025’s speakers bring sharp insight and lived experience to the conversation:

Day 1: Damon Stapleton, Chief Creative Officer, Droga5 ANZ

Day 2: Tara McKenty, Executive Creative Director, AKQA

Day 3: Emma Robbins, National Executive Creative Director, M&C Saatchi

Stapleton said: “There’s no manual for creative leadership. You learn by doing and by screwing up. This course helps you avoid the mistakes and gives you the insights no one teaches you in agency life.”

McKenty said: “Creative leadership goes beyond the work; it’s about building influence, earning trust, and creating the conditions for great ideas to thrive. Most importantly, it’s about knowing how to lead beyond the brief. That’s exactly what we’ll help you learn.”

Robbins said: “As an opportunity to unpack the known knowns, known unknowns and unknown unknowns of being a creative leader, Rumsfeld and I agree, this course is killer.”

The program is exclusive to ACA member agencies. If you’re a senior creative interested in attending, speak to your CCO or ECD. Only nominations from them will be considered. To nominate, email [email protected].