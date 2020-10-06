Nominations For The NSW Premier’s Multicultural Communications Awards Now Open

Nominations for the NSW 2020 Premier’s Multicultural Communications Awards (PMCAs) are now open.

Acting Minister for Multiculturalism Geoff Lee encouraged all eligible marketers to apply across three award categories.

“2020 has been a year of turbulence and uncertainty and we have relied on our creative and innovative marketing professionals to keep us informed and entertained in this critical time,” Lee said.

“These awards honour outstanding marketing professionals who communicate our multicultural identity and vital information to our communities through traditional and online mediums.

“As one of the most multicultural states in the world, NSW is enriched with campaigns promoting and reflecting our cultural diversity on our screens and these awards recognise that.”

The marketing categories include Campaign of the Year awards across the business, agency and community sectors.

2019 marketing winners include SunRice and Identity Communications for their ‘Rice Breaker’ campaign and Cultural Perspectives for their ‘Your Vote Will Shape Australia’ campaign.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PMCAs will be delivered fully online in 2020. Nominations close at 5pm on Monday 19 October 2020.

The awards are open to all marketing professionals.

For more information, please visit: https://multicultural.nsw.gov.au/premiers-multicultural-communications-awards/