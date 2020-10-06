Nominations For The NSW Premier’s Multicultural Communications Awards Now Open
Nominations for the NSW 2020 Premier’s Multicultural Communications Awards (PMCAs) are now open.
Acting Minister for Multiculturalism Geoff Lee encouraged all eligible marketers to apply across three award categories.
“2020 has been a year of turbulence and uncertainty and we have relied on our creative and innovative marketing professionals to keep us informed and entertained in this critical time,” Lee said.
“These awards honour outstanding marketing professionals who communicate our multicultural identity and vital information to our communities through traditional and online mediums.
“As one of the most multicultural states in the world, NSW is enriched with campaigns promoting and reflecting our cultural diversity on our screens and these awards recognise that.”
The marketing categories include Campaign of the Year awards across the business, agency and community sectors.
2019 marketing winners include SunRice and Identity Communications for their ‘Rice Breaker’ campaign and Cultural Perspectives for their ‘Your Vote Will Shape Australia’ campaign.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PMCAs will be delivered fully online in 2020. Nominations close at 5pm on Monday 19 October 2020.
The awards are open to all marketing professionals.
For more information, please visit: https://multicultural.nsw.gov.au/premiers-multicultural-communications-awards/
Please login with linkedin to commentMulticultural Communications Awards
Latest News
The Athlete’s Foot Launches New ‘Now That’s Fit’ Campaign
The Athlete’s Foot tells Australians what the perfect FIT really feels like in their latest campaign starting from Sunday 4th October. The brand, who is known to “Give a Fit” through their tongue in cheek approach to advertising, have adapted their message to the current climate with scenes shot in environments that are all too […]
Enigma Launches “Whatever, Whenever, Wherever” Campaign For Kennards Hire
A new campaign from Kennards Hire, delivered by creative agency Enigma is demonstrating the brand’s commitment to exceptional service, no matter whatever, whenever or wherever the job. From casual DIYers to experienced tradies, the new campaign reveals how the Kennards Hire team goes (way) out of their way to offer the right advice, equipment and […]
Apples Confirms New Update Is Chewing Through Your iPhone Battery
Apples confirms its new iPhone update is chewing through your battery life. Not to mention your 2am drunk booty calls.
Kylie Jenner Roasted For Aussie Flag Fail
Admittedly, New Idea is a source of many of B&T's articles. But not this one, this one we knicked off the Daily Mail.
Out Of Home Campaign Melts Away To Highlight Dangers Of Climate Change
Here's a really great campaign on the inaction of climate change. Not that we'd want to be cleaning it up after.
Vistaprint Acquires 99designs
Vistaprint has acquired 99designs. Which is not to be mistaken in any way with Nena's 99 Luftballoons.
How SMBs Can Get The Most Out Of Their Social Media Budget With Crowd Media’s Judy Sahay
Judy Sahay boasts an impressive resume as long as your arm. Even longer if you're a little on the stubby side.
BMF’s Stephanie Allen: “Great Campaigns Must Speak To Universal Truths”
B&T chats with BMF's copywriting extraordinaire Stephanie Allen. Regrettably, we didn't pack our thesaurus, however.
P@rnHub Unleashes Every Self-Pleasuring Cliché Possible In Hilarious New Work For Its Toy Range
B&T does warn this article does come with "adult themes". Put simply, it's a two-minute ode to masturbation, really.
World Federation Of Advertisers: Global Advertisers Show Guarded Optimism
Study says things are still shit; however, they're not as shit as they once were or shitty as they were predicted to be.
MYER’s National PR Manager Exits The Company
MYER's PR manager has exited the building. Via the lifts, not scaling the side with sheets from the manchester section.
GIGABYTE & INTEL Recruit Timmy Trumpet For 8D Audio Experiment
B&T had to read this headline seven times and even then we still didn't understand it. So, wishing you far better luck.
Cummins&Partners Unveils First Work For Heritage Bank With A Fatboy Slim Sing-Along
Cummins&Partners reprise Fatboy Slim's 'Praise You’ for this ad. So, possibly brace for some 90s eccy flashbacks here.
Controversial LeBron James Billboard Rejected By OOH Company
This LeBron James billboard has been labelled "controversial". But no more controversial than eating pizza with cutlery.
Monday TV Wrap: Australian Story Proves Just The Tonic For The ABC
B&T'd like to say we use a quantum physics super computer for the TV wrap, but we just cut 'n paste the press release.
The Royals Adds Yellow’s Creative To Its Sensis Portfolio
The Royals snare Yellow's Creative. Also, admit to being tired of hearing about "not happy, Jan" apparently.
GroupM Snares Starcom’s Ryan Menezes For Tech & Transformation Role, As Cameron King Departs
GroupM announces new chief technology officer who insists that photocopier paper jams aren't part of his job KPIs.
Fantastic Furniture Redefines The Concept Of ‘Home’ In New Campaign Via Connecting Plots
Fantastic Furniture is much like IKEA. Just without the meatballs and the slighty rude sounding product names.
Bachelorette Australia Executive Producer Hilary Innes On A More Realistic Look At Finding Love & The Future Of Diverse Casting
B&T chats with Bachelorette executive producver Hilary Innes who confirms that "no, they're not all complete psychos".
Onions Star In Oddball New Samsung Campaign
This oddball ad makes no sense whatsoever. B&T even played it backwards, but may have inadvertently summoned the devil.
The Garages Where Apple, Disney & The Ramones All Started Star In Witty Campaign
New campaign proves just how versatile the humble garage can be. Take B&T's elaborate hydroponics set-up as an example.
Tom Ilube Appointed To WPP Board
Tom Ilube appointed to the WPP board and charged with bringing the tray of egg sandwiches for this Thursday's meeting.
Burger King Returns With ‘Burger Klean’ To Promote Its COVID Hygiene Measures
No one loves new Burger King work like B&T. And judging by our muffin tops, no one loves a Burger King like us either.
Sunday TV Wrap: Public Holiday Weekend Sees Viewer Numbers Tumble
TV viewership numbers down due to October long weekend. Apparently, hangovers and unwanted pregnancies are up, however.
Hendrick’s Gin Releases Cinematic Distillery Tour That Combines The Real & The Surreal
New Hendrick's Gin campaign promises the "real and the surreal". Even more so if you've quaffed a few.
Melissa Leong On How MasterChef Remains A Ratings Success & What To Expect From Junior MasterChef
Here, B&T dons the pinny & the whisk & chats with MasterChef's Melissa Leong in an interview that's slightly half-baked.
Justin Bieber Sends Crocs’ Share Price Soaring Following Rumoured Collaboration
B&T's editor rocks the Crocs & socks look. He's regularly refused admittance to many venues, including the B&T office.
Live Sports Aren’t Just For The Living Room As OTT Viewing Takes Off
Footy team miss the finals yet again this year? Well, at least it gives you more time to read this live sports article.
Afterpay Joins Forces With Good On You To Hero Sustainable & Ethical Fashion Brands
This article has a little bit of tech & a little bit of fashion. The only thing missing is the power of song, really.
“No Laughing Matter!” Google Calls In A Comic In Latest Campaign Against The Federal Government’s Proposed News Code
Google brings in a comic for its fight with the ACCC. Next step is to send Rod Sims some laxative-spiked Cadbury Roses.