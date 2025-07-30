Nominations For The 2025 Media & Creative Industries Human Rights Award Open

Australian Human Rights Commission has called for nominations for the 2025 Media and Creative Industries Human Rights Award.

The Australian Human Rights Commission is encouraging people to nominate journalists, artists and other creatives who work to shine a light on human rights issues and social injustices.

“The awards showcase people and organisations who work day in and day out to improve the lives of others, in healthcare, education, law, media, the arts, the environment and beyond,” said Hugh de Krester, president, Australian Human Rights Commission.

“There are thousands of people and organisations across Australia who are doing great things to make our society fairer, more inclusive and respectful. These awards help to recognise their important work.”

Northern Pictures received the last award for their work in elevating the voices of people who aren’t often heard in mainstream programming. The production house has established one of the strongest storytelling reputations in global television with shows such Employable Me and the Emmy award-winning Love on the Spectrum.

In addition to the Media and Creative Industries Award, champions of social justice are also recognised across four other categories:

Human Rights Medal

Young People’s Award

Community Award

Law Award

Nominations are free and can be anonymous. The Commission will announce the finalists on Monday October 8.

The finalists will be celebrated and award recipients announced at a gala ceremony and reception in Sydney on Friday December 12. The awards night also marks International Human Rights Day.

Nominators whose nominees are chosen as finalists will receive one complimentary ticket to the awards ceremony.