Nitv Launches New Video Podcast, Goodways

National Indigenous Television (NITV) have launched a new video podcast that’s full of laughs and banter, bringing together NITV’s First Nations digital team yarning about life, love, and everything in between.

From ghost stories to making sure you’re not crushing on a cousin, Goodways is the new First Nations vodcast full of lively chat about identity, childhood and relationships.

Hosted by NITV’s Jodan Perry (Worimi and Wiradjuri), Jonah Johnson (Wiradjuri), Alexis Moran (Wakka Wakka and Yuin), Jason Haji-Ali (Yawuru) and Bronte Charles (Bundjalung and Mununjali) – the crew bring personal perspectives from right around the country. Co-host and head of digital at NITV, Jodan Perry said: “Goodways is the feeling of sitting round yarning up with your cousins. It’s a space where we can kick back and talk all the things that make us Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, our successes, strengths, beauty, all in a relaxed, and cheeky way,” he said

“This year is going to be really heavy with the Referendum, so we wanted something different, non-political or news-driven, just our people being our authentic selves, having a laugh and smiling up.”

Episode one, Perry, Johnson and Moran chat about childhood, school life and university and episode two deals with relationships, dating and friendships, including how to make sure you’re not related to your crush.

Producer Monique Horadam said, “Goodways is a Murri word, and you can use it in a variety of ways: tacked on to the end of something if you’re being a bit snarky or to make fun – it’s a light-hearted fun term that mob use,” she said. The first full episode of Goodways is available on the NITV website, NITV YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. Follow NITV’s Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube Shorts for previews.