Nine’s ‘Big Miracles’ Tells Emotional Story Of Couples Trying To Conceive

Each year, one in six Australians experience infertility. In a ground-breaking series, Big Miracles, Nine follows 10 Australian couples on their journey to have children.

Narrated by actress Lisa McCune, Big Miracles follows the couples as they navigate the raw and emotional road of trying to fall pregnant against overwhelming odds, through IVF and other fertility treatments.

The series showcases the miraculous work of doctors, nurses and scientists committed to making their baby dreams come true.



There can be many different reasons for infertility. From women with endometriosis to men with low sperm counts or same sex couples that rely on surrogacy. Today more than ever before people are seeking the help of highly skilled fertility specialists to start a family.



In a press release, Nine said: “while the specialists rely on cutting-edge science and technology to turn pregnancy dreams into reality, these couples and individuals must rely on hope and pure determination as they go through a physical, emotional and financial rollercoaster ride to parenthood”.



Big Miracles is produced by Ronde Media for the 9Network. It premieres on Monday, February 6, at 9.00pm AEDT on Channel 9 and 9Now.