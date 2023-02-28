Nine Unveils 2023 NRL Sponsors

As Nine unveils its partner line-up to kick off the 2023 NRL season beginning this Thursday, March 2, partners will experience the full power of sports marketing by leveraging the huge opportunity across Nine’s unrivalled Total TV, Total Audio and Total Publishing assets.

In the biggest year ever for NRL on Nine, Wide World of Sports will take rugby league to new heights with over 140 games available free and live including NRL, NRLW, Men’s and Women’s State of Origin, the NRL Grand Final and every finals game. This coverage enables brands to connect with league fans across WWOS’s huge ecosystem of over 30 weeks of continuous content.

As the NRLW continues to grow, Nine remains the true home of the women’s game, alongside NRL fixtures – which will see the introduction of the Redcliffe Dolphins – Nine’s free and live coverage of the games will allow brands to connect with fans like never before.

“In 2023 we have taken the mega marketing platform that is WWOS to another level for our partners across our NRL ecosystem, providing them with access to an unrivalled Total TV, Total Audio and Total Publishing platform, to engage Footy fans and audiences. Our returning and new partners are testimony to the power and effectiveness of Nine and WWOS to deliver for brands,” said Matt Granger, Nine’s Director of Sales – Sport.

Harvey Norman, Telstra, Sportsbet and McDonalds have returned as Full Season Partners, each leveraging the breadth of Nine’s NRL content ecosystem.

Chemist Warehouse, Kia, Gulf Western Oil, Isuzu Utes,Stan,Tradie and RAM Trucks are also returning as sponsors, while a number of new partner brands including Westpac, Youi and DoorDash have partnered with Nine’s footy in 2023.

NRL on Nine provides brands with a platform to connect with rugby league fans through a 24/7 ecosystem that includes extra 9Now programming – such as documentary series All the Way: Panthers’ Title Defence – podcasts through 9Podcasts and a Total Audio proposition through WWOS Continuous Call Team, as well as powerful opportunities through Total Publishing.

“Nine’s cross-media NRL content offering connects brands with millions of Aussie fans, year after year; footy fans who are passionate, highly engaged, have money to spend, and immerse themselves in premium footy content week after week across the full NRL season,” said Anne Gruber, Nine’s Head of Content Partnerships.

“This year, with the help of Powered, Nine’s marketing solutions division, returning and new brand partners have the opportunity to develop big ideas, underpinned by Australia’s best NRL content spanning our total television, total publishing and total audio touchpoints. From the main game to the experts and the entertainers, Nine provide marketers with an unrivalled platform to tell their story.”