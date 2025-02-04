“Hope, Resilience & Determination”: Nine To Showcase 2025 Invictus Games

Team Australia is ready to take on the world at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 and the 9Network is the place to be for all the action from Sunday, February 9. Available live and free on 9GemHD and streaming service 9Now, the Invictus Games is go from 8.00am AEDT on Sunday when the Opening Ceremony signals the launch of competition.

The 9Network’s coverage will bring all the action and heartfelt moments directly to Australian audiences where they’ll receive every Team Australia event and all competition finals events live, plus catchup on the Daily Mini Highlights on 9Now. While 9GemHD provides a Daily Highlights show every afternoon of competition plus the Closing Ceremony before competition concludes on Tuesday, February 18.

The Invictus Games Foundation offers a recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women (WIS). Over 500 competitors from over 20 nations to compete in adaptive sports, including the new winter sports: Alpine Skiing and Snowboarding, Nordic Skiing and Biathlon, Skeleton, and Wheelchair Curling, in addition to the core Invictus Games sports of indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball. Enabling those involved to reclaim their purpose, identity and future, beyond injury.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will mark a historic moment as it integrates adaptive winter sports for the first time, including skiing, snowboarding and skeleton events.

“The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will offer a global platform to expand the range and profile of winter adaptive sports. With deep respect, I’m also pleased to share that the Games in Canada will be held in partnership with the First Nations, in the spirit of truth and reconciliation with Indigenous communities,” said Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.

“The Invictus Games are a beacon of hope, resilience, and determination, and we are honoured to broadcast this event to Australian audiences. Partnering with the Invictus Games Foundation allows us to showcase the remarkable achievements of these competitors and celebrate their unwavering spirit. We look forward to bringing their stories to life and highlighting the incredible efforts of Team Australia, ensuring the Games’ message of recovery and unity resonates far and wide,” said Simon Fordham, Nine Wide World of Sports head of partnerships and strategy.