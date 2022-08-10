Nine Serves Up Plans For Brands During The 2023 Tennis

Nine has used its annual tennis launch to showcase how the company’s commitment to the sport will include new cutting-edge technology and content across a mega sports ecosystem.

With tennis the only proven summer platform to increase brand perceptions, Tennis on Nine in 2023 will elevate the sport to the next level, with significant investment in our total content proposition across Nine’s television, publishing, audio and digital offerings.

Brent Williams, Nine’s director of sport, said: “With a combination of assets, across an unrivalled system of touchpoints that no other media company can offer, Nine is uniquely positioned to deliver year-round tennis content and the only place in Australia to watch all four grand slams.

“Consistency in audience and content is what we do best. From delivering cutting edge technology and innovation to a world-class commentary team and the most comprehensive content offerings across all facets of Wide World of Sports and Nine’s platforms.”

The tennis launch revealed several initiatives to ensure the game keeps evolving and provides brands with a unique platform.

With cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence, mixed and extended reality, and advances in Hawkeye that keep viewers immersed in a match, and FlyCam that cinematically.