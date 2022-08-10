Nine Serves Up Plans For Brands During The 2023 Tennis

Nine Serves Up Plans For Brands During The 2023 Tennis
Nine has used its annual tennis launch to showcase how the company’s commitment to the sport will include new cutting-edge technology and content across a mega sports ecosystem.

With tennis the only proven summer platform to increase brand perceptions, Tennis on Nine in 2023 will elevate the sport to the next level, with significant investment in our total content proposition across Nine’s television, publishing, audio and digital offerings.

Brent Williams, Nine’s director of sport, said: “With a combination of assets, across an unrivalled system of touchpoints that no other media company can offer, Nine is uniquely positioned to deliver year-round tennis content and the only place in Australia to watch all four grand slams.

“Consistency in audience and content is what we do best. From delivering cutting edge technology and innovation to a world-class commentary team and the most comprehensive content offerings across all facets of Wide World of Sports and Nine’s platforms.”

The tennis launch revealed several initiatives to ensure the game keeps evolving and provides brands with a unique platform.

With cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence, mixed and extended reality, and advances in Hawkeye that keep viewers immersed in a match, and FlyCam that cinematically.

Anne Gruber, Nine’s head of content partnerships of Sport, said the tennis audience has a hunger for a constant feed of content and immersion.

She announced that Nine’s digital audio arm, 9Podcasts, will be releasing two new Australian Open podcasts – a six-part documentary series Stories of the AO, and a WWOS AO podcast during the Open for fans to catch up on the latest tennis news.

“The capability for audiences to have 360-degree intel, 24/7 on the game and its players is becoming even more crucial as we move towards next year.

“Each of our platforms – across broadcast, publishing, digital and audio – deliver strengths for marketers, but we know that the power of them together creates meaningful connections with millions of Australians,” she said.

Matt Granger, Nine’s director of sales of Sport, said: “Here at Nine and WWOS, we never stand still; we continue to invest significantly in our total content proposition to bring the excitement of the summer of tennis to audiences and fans, around the clock, no matter where or how they want to consume it.

“The WWOS mega sports ecosystem provides the expertise and solutions to help brands realise the big and effective ideas to achieve against their objectives by putting their brand at the heart of the action.”

