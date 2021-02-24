Nine Secures Rights To Viral Britney Spears Doco

The highly-publicised new Britney Spears documentary will be available to watch for free in Australia after Nine secured the rights to Framing Britney Spears.

The documentary shows the downfall of the pop star and explores the ongoing war between her and her father.

Framing Britney Spears premiers at 9.00pm on Nine and 9Now.

The documentary examines the genesis of the #FreeBritney movement started by her fans which continues to gather momentum as they raise support about her plight and her fight for freedom.

Using cues from Britney’s social media posts and court records, the movement has uncovered the lengths Jamie Spears has gone to in order to maintain control over her assets and her life.