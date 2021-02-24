Nine Secures Rights To Viral Britney Spears Doco
The highly-publicised new Britney Spears documentary will be available to watch for free in Australia after Nine secured the rights to Framing Britney Spears.
The documentary shows the downfall of the pop star and explores the ongoing war between her and her father.
Framing Britney Spears premiers at 9.00pm on Nine and 9Now.
The documentary examines the genesis of the #FreeBritney movement started by her fans which continues to gather momentum as they raise support about her plight and her fight for freedom.
Using cues from Britney’s social media posts and court records, the movement has uncovered the lengths Jamie Spears has gone to in order to maintain control over her assets and her life.
Please login with linkedin to commentbritney spears Nine
Latest News
The Ads I Wish I’d Made: M&C Saatchi Australia ECDs Reveal Their Favourite Ads
ECDs reveal the ads they wished they'd made. Although "industry people I f@cking hate" would've been more entertaining.
Women Leading Tech: Why HubSpot’s Kat Warboys Prioritises Transparency
HubSpot's Kat Warboys drops by the B&T office for a chat on all things tech and to critique our lemon drizzle cake.
Seven Signs Deal With Facebook Following News Backflip
The media companies continue to jump into bed with the tech giants. It's like a slightly less interesting MAFS episode.
RMIT Online Reveals Why Employees Don’t Want Free Lunches
Study reveals staff prefer training to free lunches. However, fat people did skew the numbers back in favour of lunch.
MAFS Teaser Trailer Accidentally Reveals Affair Spoiler
B&T does warn this comes with a MAFS spoiler alert. In so much as it includes randy, horrible people with bad tattoos.
An Uptick In Ad Spends And A Buoyant Stan Sees Nine Post A Half-Yearly Profit Of $182 Million
An improving ad market and subscription service Stan has seen Nine post a net profit of $182 million in the six months to December. Nine – which owns TV assets, The Age, SMH and AFR and radio assets – posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $355 million, up 42 per cent on […]
Kath Blackham Shares The Advice All Women Leading Tech Need To Hear
In a recent chat with Kath Blackham, the founder and chief executive of Versa, I found myself stumped and watery-eyed. The cause? Her advice for a young, Kath Blackham, and the revelation of her biggest mistake. Kath Blackham is one of the biggest names in digital experiences, heading multi-award-winning agency Versa. While a leader in […]
Tuesday TV Wrap: Married At First Sight Stays Wedded To The Top
Married At First Sight’s second episode beat the news by ninety thousand viewers to top the most-watched list. The eighth season of the reality TV experiment secured 992,000 viewers, an increase from last night’s premiere in a win for Channel Nine. According to Oztam’s data, MAFS was Tuesday’s biggest success story, topping Seven News which […]
“It’s Not Something You Can Train For”: Andy Lee On His New Gameshow, The Cube
10 and Win Network’s newest game show, The Cube, launches on Wednesday 24 February at 7.30 AEDT. B&T spoke to host Andy Lee about what sets The Cube apart. The Cube is really quite a literal name – the game show takes place in a 4m x 4m x 4m Perspex cube, where contestants complete a range of tasks for the chance […]
The Sydney Morning Herald Publishes A Prince Philip Obituary, Despite Him Being Very Much Alive
If anything, Prince Philip is proof that the secret to a long life is a diet of quality gin, pheasant & casual racism.
Quantcast Announces Line-up For Quantcast Virtual NOVA Event: Advertising in 2021 And Beyond
Audience intelligence company Quantcast has announced the line-up for its upcoming event, Virtual NOVA: Advertising in 2021 and Beyond. Taking place on Thursday, 4 March at 12pm (EDT), the online event will see Quantcast and leading brands, agencies and publishers discuss the changes underway in the world of advertising and will explore ideas and solutions […]
30 Under 30: GroupM ANZ CEO Mark Lollback – “Taking Risks Isn’t About Being Reckless”
It's more erudite musings from the wonderful Mark Lollback. Although B&T has removed the bit about the carpet cleaning.
QMS Expands Sales & Product Teams
QMS continues to expand its customer focused team with the promotion of senior sales leaders and the creation of programmatic and IMPULSE general managers to enhance client servicing and drive new revenue and market share growth. In Sydney, Nicole Pennells, Elliot Devine and Claire Allison have been promoted to group business directors. Both Pennells and […]
Government Agrees To Last Minute Media Bargaining Code Changes As Facebook Commits To Restoring News Pages
When it's all said and done, at least we know Facebook's boycott lasted longer than Britney Spears' 55-hour marriage.
Publisher Backlash: Junkee Launches ‘News Feed You Actually Need’ Amid Facebook Boycott
oOh! resisted the temptation of displaying an embarrassing pic of Zuckerberg on their billboards with this witty option.
Facebook Set To Restore News Pages “In The Coming Days”
The news we've all been waiting for has arrived.
Spotify To Launch In Eighty-Five New Markets Globally And Reach Over A Billion Listeners
Over 1 billion people now listening to Spotify. The other 6 billion still trying to download songs to their iPod Shuffle.
Instagram Will Add Resources Supporting Users Struggling With Eating Disorders
In a week dominated by Facebook news, we thought we would change it up with this from Instagram. Oh wait....
The Marketing Academy Launch New Virtual Campus Program
The Marketing Academy launch new virtual campus program. Which would certainly make wagging class easier.
Nova’s Ben & Liam Take To The Skies With Their Own Show Helicopter
On the upside, former triple J-ers Ben & Liam took Nova's cash, on the downside, that landed them in Adelaide.
VIVA! Appoints Julia Slater General Manager
B&T would like to correct that VIVA! is a wellness comms agency & not an absorbent paper towel as initially reported.
For Some Reason, Bulgaria Wants Australia To Help Select Its Eurovision Song
Eurovision returns after its COVID hiatus, as Shannon Noll returns from Carols By Candelight to declare availability.
Spikes Asia Reveals Australia Leads Awards Shortlist
You'll swell with national pride on this Spikes Asia news. Just don't grab a flag and head to Cronulla is all B&T asks.
Canva’s Cliff Obrecht On Facebook News Ban: “What The Government Was Doing Was Stupid”
Despite Facebook's news ban, Australians still finding a tonne of crap on the internet to mindlessly scroll for hours.
oOh!Media’s Cathy O’Conner: “Pandemics Aren’t Structural, Things Won’t Stay This Way Forever”
B&T conducts probing interview with Nova's Cathy O'Connor before being gently reminded of her recent move to oOh!Media.
oOh!Media Lands Melbourne Airport’s Exclusive OOH Advertising Partnership
Ooh! lands exclusive Melbourne Airport deal which, given the circumstances, you'd pick-up for a couple of $2 scratchies.
Coke Goes After The Ys, Enlisting Tyler, The Creator In Gloriously Entertaining New Work
Putting aside Coke rots your teeth & makes bourbon far more palatable, this new ad is certainly high-energy dancing fun.
Mo’ju Recreates Donna Summer Classic, I Feel Love, For Bonds Pride Campaign
This video of people dancing about in their underpants was eerily reminiscent of B&T's recent editorial planning day.
MediaCom’s Nick Thomas Promoted To National Head Of Investment
MediaCom's Nick Thomas made national head of investment. Eyeing 14-inch carbon sports steering wheel for the Hyundai.
Hungry Jack’s Wishmaker Campaign Helps Critically Ill Children
Ronald McDonald declares "we're the sick kid burger chain" as rival Hungry Jack's dares tread on his 20-inch red boots.