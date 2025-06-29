Nine Secures Exclusive Premier League, FA Cup & UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 Rights

Nine has announced it has executed a transaction with Optus Sport and the Premier League to secure the exclusive Australian rights to the Premier League and Emirates FA Cup, two of the world’s most prestigious football competitions.

All matches will stream live and on-demand on Stan Sport starting from the 2025/26 season, with the Premier League also for the first time now available in 4K, delivering fans a viewing experience unlike anything previously seen in Australia. As part of the expanded deal, Japan’s J.League and America’s National Women’s Soccer League will also be available on Stan Sport, further strengthening its global football offering.

The multi-season agreement also includes the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 which commences on 3 July, and further strengthens Nine’s premium sport portfolio across streaming, digital and free-to-air platforms.

“This marks a step change in Nine’s digital growth strategy” said Matt Stanton, chief executive officer of Nine. “The Premier League is the most-watched football league on the planet, and alongside the Emirates FA Cup, this acquisition reinforces Nine’s position as the home of sport in Australia. We are proud to deliver these iconic competitions to Australian audiences through Stan Sport.

“The full power of Nine will be activated to bring new attention and energy to the Premier League and Emirates FA Cup. With more than 20 million Australians engaging with Nine’s platforms every month, we have an unrivalled ability to generate excitement at scale, drive audience growth and deliver meaningful commercial outcomes for our partners.

“I want to acknowledge Stephen Rue and the team at Optus for their collaboration, and thank Dan Taylor and the Stan team for their excellent work in leading this acquisition”.

Optus is working closely with Nine to support the transition and ensure continuity for football fans as they migrate from Optus Sport to Stan.

Stephen Rue, chief executive officer of Optus, said: “One of our key priorities was to find a home for Optus Sport content which would take the game forward and enable all Optus Sport subscribers to continue to receive uninterrupted access to all their favourite football actions.

“Optus Sport customers and the game of football will be in great hands at Stan, and we know the game will receive the broadcasting priority it deserves from an organisation whose speciality is delivering quality sports programming to its customers”.

Amanda Laing, managing director, streaming and broadcast at Nine, said: “With this deal, Stan Sport takes its next big leap – delivering the Premier League and Emirates FA Cup alongside UEFA Champions League, Grand Slam tennis and our deep rugby slate, in one of the most powerful sport offerings in the country.

“It’s a line-up built for the next era of sport, reaching Australians across every screen, and now elevating the viewing experience with Premier League available in 4K for the first time in Australia.

“Momentum is building. With the British & Irish Lions Tour, Wimbledon and the Winter Olympics on the horizon, this acquisition adds firepower to an already blockbuster calendar”.

This rights deal reinforces Nine’s strategic focus on delivering the world’s greatest sport, entertainment and news through the powerful cross-platform ecosystem in Australian media.

Coverage starts from 3 July with the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025. Action kicks off on August 11 when Liverpool takes on Crystal Palace in the FA Community Shield at Wembley, live and exclusive on Stan Sport. The 2025/26 Premier League season then launches on 16 August, with select matches available to stream in 4K. Communications to Optus Sport customers will commence today to support a seamless transition to Stan Sport, which will also include the J.League and National Women’s Soccer League as part of its expanding international football portfolio.