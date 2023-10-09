Nine Responds To Seven’s Rating Win Claim

Nine Responds To Seven’s Rating Win Claim
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



This morning Seven declared TV ratings victory with CEO James Warburton describing the network as “unbeatable”. 

Whilst Seven claims it is the national winner across all key demos, Nine has since responded saying this is not the case.

A spokesperson from Nine said, “Nine is once again the clear leader with all key demographics and well on track to win the year”.

It puts the results as follows:

  • 25-54s: 39.0 per cent (+0.5 YOY)
  • 6-39s: 39.0 per cent (+1.0 YOY)
  • Grocery Shopper with Child: 41.1 per cent (+1.3 YOY)

The spokesperson said Nine’s results were driven by a number of shows and sports events including Married At First Sight and the Australian Open.

“This dominant position and year-on-year growth is driven by Nine’s slate of established and new hits throughout the year, including the most-watched entertainment programs, Married At First Sight and The Block, as well as The Summit (what has now been sold into international markets) and our unrivalled live sports coverage, including the Australian Open, The Ashes and record-breaking audiences for State of Origin and the NRL and NRLW grand finals. Audience favourite, My Mum Your Dad will also be returning this year, as well as the launch of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars”. 

 




