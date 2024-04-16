Nine Launches New Look Olympic Experience 100 Days Out From Paris 2024

With just 100 days until the Olympic Games Paris 2024, 9Now has unveiled its fresh new look and state-of-the-art upgrade, which will revolutionise the way Australians watch the Olympics and Paralympics, regardless of their device.

9Now will lead Australia into a new era of Olympic streaming with a world-class audience experience never seen before in an FTA BVOD app. 9Now will feature more than 40 individual live sports channels and over 2500 on-demand highlights, curated on an all-new interface that lets you watch the action while browsing for the next Aussie moment.

Beautiful Olympic and Paralympic moments will be brought from Paris into fans’ living rooms in Full HD, 1080p, 50fps (frames-per-second) and 5.1 Dolby Surround Sound alongside the popular start-over button to ensure you never miss the start of a big match.

With the rollout completed across Android TV, Google TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, 9Now.com.au, Android, and iOS apps, any Australian will soon be able to experience the new 9Now on their TV devices in time for the Opening Ceremony on July 26.

Olympic and Paralympic-themed Beyond The Dream documentaries will launch in June. With five blue-chip documentaries, including a feature-length look at the Matildas, Australia v The USA, The Race to Paris and the journey of Paralympic legend Curtis McGrath, The Steelers.

9Now’s coverage of Paris 2024 will utilise the Wide World of Sports production team and commentators. Steering viewers across 32 sports in 329 events, the 9Network coverage will feature Australia’s most revered athletic talent as commentators and experts, including Ian Thorpe, Tamysn Lewis-Manou, Cadel Evans, Ellie Cole, Dylan Alcott, Phil Liggett, Andrew Gaze, Kerri Pottharst, James Tomkins OAM, Kate Bates and David Culbert.

Curated content on the homepage will highlight these amazing stories, Australian athletes and specific sports, such as swimming and football, as we fight for gold in Paris.

Nine.com.au will feature a comprehensive event schedule and streaming guide linking audiences to 9Now, ensuring Australians can keep up with all the events underway at any given minute.

“We are in a privileged position to bring the world’s greatest sporting event free to all Australians. As proud custodians of both the Olympics and Paralympics, we will deliver the ultimate viewing experience, as our proud sporting nation cheers on our incredible athletes in Paris,” said director of programming and 9Now, Hamish Turner.

“We will offer a unified, seamless experience for every Aussie, no matter their device or platform. With more than 40 individual channels and curated highlights, we’re excited to take viewers on an incredible sporting journey”.

“From the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics through to the Closing Ceremony of the Paralympics, 9Now will be the place to be for Paris 2024, and it’s all live and free”.

“Today marks the beginning of a new era for 9Now. We have been on an exciting innovation journey over the past few years; creating unparalleled free streaming experiences that lead us right up to this point. We’re so proud to offer our best in class features for free like FullHD, StartOver and our all new TV interface – no matter what device Aussies have in their homes. We’re committed to offering the most comprehensive streaming coverage of an Olympic Games ever,” said Nine’s chief product officer, Bec Haagsma.

Utilising 9News, Today, A Current Affair and 60 Minutes, there will be comprehensive broadcast news coverage from Paris and back in Australia.

As Australians wake up, they will instantly be updated with any action that occurred overnight, with bulletins and wrap-ups leading coverage across Nine’s assets that will continue throughout the day and into prime-time live action. Viewers will wake up to comprehensive 9Now morning updates, with daily highlights that sum up all the actions that occurred overnight.

9Now’s Olympic Games coverage joins live on-the-ground coverage for Paris 2024 by 9News for every metro capital city, Nine’s market-leading audio assets – 2GB, 3AW, 4BC and 6PR, the latest news online from wwos.com.au and digital publishing mastheads The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.