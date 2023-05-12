Nine Comes Out Swinging At Daily Telegraph’s Claims That The Today Show Is In Crisis

Nine has come out swinging for the second time this week after The Daily Telegraph claimed the broadcaster was having crisis talks in response to the viewing figures of the Today Show.

In a scathing article published today, the Daily Telegraph claimed that “all is not right” at Nine’s “beleaguered” breakfast show which is presented by Sarah Abo and Karl Stefanovic.

“Nine bosses are seriously worried and since MAFS ended, there have been daily meetings trying to figure out what to do with Today,” it quoted one “well-placed” executive as saying.

“The Karl/Sarah combination clearly isn’t connecting with viewers.”

It claimed that “feathers had been ruffled” following news presenters Alex Cullen’s move to reading sport, and pointed out that viewing figures were below that of Seven’s Sunrise.

Year-to-date average audience numbers for the five city metro markets indicate Sunrise has an 18 per cent lead on Nine’s Today, it said.

Naturally, Nine was not happy with the claims and came out swinging in response.

Nine’s director of morning television Steve Burling sent a statement to Daily Mail Australia, saying the numbers are based on an outmoded method of TV ratings measurement.

Burling said: ‘The story published today is total fabrication and a distortion of the old fashioned and out of date overnight ratings system.

“We are in a good position with Today and Today Extra in metropolitan and east coast audiences, and in the all-important younger demographics.

“Our team is working brilliantly together and our audience response to the line-up couldn’t be more positive.”

This is the second time Nine has been forced to defend itself this week. Yesterday the broadcaster hit back at the Herald Sun after the publication accused it of being “asleep at the wheel” on radio rights.