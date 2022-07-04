Nikki Van Dijk And Surfing Australia Team Up With Ruffie Rustic Foods To Promote Plant-Based Meals

Nikki Van Dijk And Surfing Australia Team Up With Ruffie Rustic Foods To Promote Plant-Based Meals
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Ruffie Rustic Foods have teamed up with Nikki Van Dijk and Surfing Australia to encourage groms to be kind to their bodies and minds through providing nutritious, plant-based meal options.

Ruffie Rustic Foods are on a mission to prove that plant-based eating can be easy and convenient, without compromising on flavour. Whether you’re vegetarian, flexitarian, or wanting to try something new, Ruffie’s array of veggie-packed, ready-made meals ensure there is a flavour for everyone, while supporting a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

“At Ruffie, we’re all about encouraging people to be kind to themselves and to the planet by making plant-based eating more accessible and delicious,” said Anand Surujpal, Patties Foods Group General Manager of Marketing and Innovation. “We’re thrilled to be joining forces with Surfing Australia and Nikki Van Dijk to help connect young groms all around the country with the perfect veggie-packed, post surf fuel.”

Ruffie Rustic Foods are an official partner of the Surfing Australia High Performance Centre as well supporters of our Junior Surfing Pathway including Woolworths Surfer Groms Comps and the Woolworths National Surfing Titles. Ruffie Rustic Foods will also be supporting grassroots surfing via the Hyundai Australian Boardriders Battle and encouraging surfers to be kind to their bodies and their minds through delicious, plant-based meals.

Surfing Australia CEO Chris Mater said: “Ruffie are all about food that helps you to be kind to yourself. Their ethos aligns perfectly with ours here at Surfing Australia so to have them as a partner at the Hyundai High Performance Centre, the Hyundai Australian Boardriders Battle and through our grassroots Woolworths Surfer Groms Comps and Woolworths Junior National Titles is a great addition.”

Ruffie Rustic Foods have brought on world surfing champion and passionate plant-based advocate, Nikki Van Dijk as the figurehead for the partnership.

Van Dijk has been a high performing vegan athlete for the past 8 years and has come on board in the hope to inspire more athletes to reach for plant-based options to fuel their training “A plant-based lifestyle has taught me so much about my body, the impact we have on the animals around us, our planet and the oceans. It has given me a great understanding of myself and our environment. I couldn’t imagine living me life any other way.”

“Being a professional surfer I am always om the hunt for convenient, high-protein plant-based meals which is why I am super excited to have teamed up with Ruffie Rustic Foods who are changing the game when it comes to high-protein, plant-based ready meals.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Nikki Van Dijk Ruffie Rustic Foods Surfing Australia

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]