Nike Releases Heartwarming Ad & New Shoes In Memory Of Kobe Bryant’s Late Daughter Gianna

Nike have today released a 60-second ad and new shoes to commemorate the promising life of Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, who would have turned 16 today.

The spot was released on social media, and features the accompanying tags #PlayGigisWay and #mambamambacitasports, the former being a reference to Gigi’s nickname, “Mambacita”, which itself is a reference to her father’s on-court nickname, “Black Mamba”.

The spot itself is narrated as though it were a love letter to a long lost friend or relative, and features accompanying hand-drawn visuals of Gigi playing professional basketball – which she had aspirations of doing – and leading a happy, fulfilling life.

It was never about what she got from basketball. It was always about what she gave back. Gigi gave inspiration to her teammates, her mentors, and the next generation. #PlayGigisWay #mambamambacitasports pic.twitter.com/u7R3EnknqP — Nike (@Nike) May 1, 2022

“Dear Gianna, From the first time you imagined winning a WNBA championship, I knew one thing was real: You were special,” the narrator reads.

“When someone stands up for gender equality, I see you fighting alongside them. And every time someone plays her hardest, I know that’s you on the court.”

The narrator concludes with the author’s sign off, that simply being “Love you always, Basketball”.

The ad also marked the first Nike product release – The Mambacita Sweet 16 Shoes – from the Bryant estate since Kobe and Gigi’s tragic passing, along with seven other people, in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

The “Mambacita Sweet 16” Kobe 6 is now the first release under Nike's new contract with the Bryant Estate. Celebrating what would have been Gigi’s 16th birthday, its packaging includes a personal note from Vanessa Bryant. Profits will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation. pic.twitter.com/LOk96OtuEm — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 1, 2022

“I’m so happy with the way these Mambacita shoes came out in honor of my daughter, Gigi,” wrote Kobe’s widow, and Gigi’s mother, Vanessa Bryant on Instagram.

“The ‘Mambacita Sweet 16 is inspired by her resilient spirit and the love she had, not only for the game, but for her family, friends and community. Part of her legacy is about building a better future for all girls and women in sport, one step at a time.”

Proceeds from the shoes will go to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit organisation which honours Kobe and Gigi’s memory by championing underdog athletes.

However, according to an Instagram post by the foundation, the shoes sold out in under two minutes.