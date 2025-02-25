Nib Partners With Dentsu Creative & Alliance Outdoor To Fuel Medical Research

Aussie health brand nib and advertising agency Dentsu Creative have partnered with Folding@home and Alliance Outdoor to help with medical research.

Developed at the University of Pennsylvania, Folding@home is a computer program that helps scientists develop new therapeutic treatments. The program is available to download for anyone who wants to partake and runs in the background on volunteers’ home computers, crunching data while they use other programs.

nib has worked with Dentsu Creative and media partners to load the Folding@home program onto the computers found inside digital billboards. The program will use the billboards’ spare processing power to run medical simulations for cancer and Alzheimer’s research, feeding the results back to scientists in America.

This wider rollout follows a trial in November, in which the program was loaded onto two billboards in Sydney and Melbourne with support from Alliance Outdoor and its preferred signage partner, Visual Exposure.

“We want Australians to realise their potential when it comes to health and wellbeing. Leveraging the unrealised potential in the computing power behind our advertising was a novel way to bring this to life,” head of marketing and digital at nib, Chris Donald said.

“We’re thrilled to be working with nib. Using billboards to run medical simulations is something that has never been done before, so we’re very excited to see where this goes,” Greg Bowman, Professor at the University of Pennsylvania added.

“We’ve loved working with Folding@Home, nib, Dentsu Creative and of course EssenceMediacom for the nib campaign, and look forward to tracking the performance of this technology and how it can continue to evolve partnerships for us in the future,” Mollie Clyma of Alliance Outdoor added.

This is the first time Folding@home has partnered with an Australian brand and its first-ever partnership with a health insurer.

This project comes off the back of nib and Dentsu Creative’s ‘Potentially amazing’ campaign, which launched on 1 September.

Credits:

nib:

Head of Marketing & Digital: Chris Donald

Senior Brand & Acquisition Manager: Kirsty Tapscott

Brand and Communications Manager: Prue Frost

Marketing Campaign Manager: Ryan Meredith

Creative Agency: Dentsu Creative

Chief Creative Officer: Ben Coulson

Strategy Partner: Graham Alvarez-Jarratt

Senior Art Director: Mathew Hine

Senior Copywriter: Tosh Greenslade

Senior Account Director: Josh Pelz

Account Manager: Emma Heazlett

Media Company: Alliance Outdoor

Group Business Director: Mollie Clyma

Senior Account Manager: Harriet Newton

Head of IT: Sam Yassa

Media Signs Company: Visual Exposure C/O Civic Outdoor

Managing Director: Mick Harrold