NGINX Launch Parodic “Investigative Reporter” Campaign Via The Misfits Media

The latest NGINX campaign is live as The Misfits Media Company, and NGINX creates parodic ‘investigative reporter’ content with Dan Ilic on the streets of Sydney.

The Misfits recently partnered with the APAC marketing team at NGINX to take an investigative deep dive into the world of mobile apps as the good, bad and (even) ugly user experiences were revealed.

Comedian, Dan Ilic is the hapless roving reporter, this tongue in cheek three-part series looked at what the public truly thought about, everything from dating apps to government apps – the results are equal parts hilarious and informative!

From dating apps:

To the perils and convenience of online shopping:

And of course, government apps:

 

NGINX product evangelist, Scotty Van Kalken was also interviewed by Dan Ilic and explained these apps and how they relate – in more technical terms – to real-time API’s, app security and microservices. 

Jade Meara, Head of Marketing, ANZ at F5, said: “It’s been a tough year for many, and the world needs a bit of light relief for now. So why not inject some humour into your day, and some magic into your code with NGINX?”

The full series can be viewed here:

