Nexxen Unveils AI-Powered UI Assistant For Advertisers

Nexxen a global, flexible advertising technology platform has announced the newest advancement of nexAI: the introduction of generative artificial intelligence (AI) to the Nexxen Data Platform, including a UI assistant within its proprietary insights tool Nexxen Discovery.

With this advancement, nexAI enables clients to quickly turn complex consumer data into clear, actionable audience profiles and campaign planning for seamless activation.

More specifically, nexAI now delivers benefits across four key areas:

Speed and efficiency: Instantly generates audience-specific market research and campaign strategy presentations, cutting down insight development from days to minutes.

Instantly generates audience-specific market research and campaign strategy presentations, cutting down insight development from days to minutes. Accessible unique data: Democratises access to Nexxen’s rich behavioral data and sophisticated insights without relying on expert analysts or multiple platform logins.

Democratises access to Nexxen’s rich behavioral data and sophisticated insights without relying on expert analysts or multiple platform logins. Actionability: Bridges insights directly to campaign strategies, enabling immediate activation across Nexxen’s platform, including a direct connect to its DSP.

Bridges insights directly to campaign strategies, enabling immediate activation across Nexxen’s platform, including a direct connect to its DSP. Market differentiation: Equips teams with proprietary intelligence that traditional market research platforms cannot match, rooted in organic consumer behavior signals.

“The Nexxen Data Platform has always been powered by advanced machine learning to help our clients navigate the fragmented media landscape,” said Karim Rayes, chief product officer, Nexxen. “With the introduction of generative AI and the nexAI Discovery assistant, we’re taking that foundation to the next level—turning complex datasets into clear, strategic guidance in an instant.

“This is about removing friction from the entire workflow, enabling advertisers and agencies to move from insights to activation faster, smarter and with greater confidence.”

Nexxen Discovery analyses content engagement and user behaviour across digital, social and TV on-demand environments, interpreting context at scale to enable a multidimensional view of audience preferences and trends. Some brands, like LG Ad Solutions, directly upload their first-party data onto Nexxen’s platform and layer it with Nexxen Discovery’s contextual data points. This helps them more deeply understand and act on target audience behaviors, consumption trends and more, for pre-campaign planning and activation strategies.

The integration of generative AI natively into Discovery allows users to generate polished, compelling audience reports—complete with brand share of voice, sentiment analysis, audience interests and strategic recommendations—based on just a few inputs.

“At LG Ad Solutions, we’re focused on translating data into real-world impact,” said Ioanna Protogiannis, senior director, measurement and reporting solutions, LG Ad Solutions.

“nexAI’s integration of generative AI into audience discovery marks a meaningful evolution—giving our teams the ability to surface insights faster and with greater clarity.” “It’s a powerful tool that helps us stay agile, drive smarter campaign decisions and ultimately deliver better outcomes for our clients.”

The nexAI Discovery Assistant will be available to Nexxen Discovery users with self-service access beginning this month, with broader availability and enhancements planned throughout the year.