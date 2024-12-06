Nexxen Report Reveals Which Brands Are Getting Ads Right

As the holiday season ramps up, the 2024 Nexxen Retail Industry Playbook provides a comprehensive analysis of the precise moments when Australian consumers are most engaged with both linear and digital TV.

The report finds:

Australian interest in online retail brands starts rising from late October: setting the stage for Black Friday and Christmas shopping, brands can capitalise on this early activity by scheduling campaigns to coincide with peak online consumer engagement.

Grocery and Supermarket brands : dominate retail advertising on Australian Linear TV. These brands engage their audiences during the early morning and evening hours when consumers are most attentive and relaxed.

Fashion consumers: show peak interest in the buying category after September this year.

Gaming consumption: spikes significantly at the end of July, followed by a decline in August and September, likely reflecting increased sales around the end of financial year promotions.

Home Appliances: experienced three major spikes in consumption: at the end of May, late July, and mid-October.

Grocery and Hypermarket Dominance

When it comes to frequency of ad viewership, Woolworths stands out among the top brands with the most frequent advertising. This significant presence indicates a deliberate effort to remain at the forefront of consumers’ minds in the fiercely competitive grocery market.

Likely competing directly with other grocery players like ALDI and Coles, who are also present but with noticeably lower ad frequencies.

Meanwhile, “Grocery” and “Home” retail categories peak early in the morning, indicating a strategic morning focus by these brands to capture early-routine viewers. The “Grocery” and “Home” categories then see a secondary peak at 9 PM, providing an evening opportunity for brands to engage viewers during their relaxation time.





Which creatives got it right?

The report shows Bunnings, Coles and Nick Scali ranked high on their ad creative efforts. Bunnings displayed clear and engaging product presentation by real employees and a strong brand colour and logo presence. Meanwhile Cole Express held a captivating storyline, lively performance by actors and clear coffee sales theme. Nick Scali was praised for its clear display of discount information, stunning product visuals and upbeat background music.