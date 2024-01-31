Nexxen Nabs Gretchen Johnson As Chief People Officer From Siprocal

Nexxen has announced the appointment of Gretchen Johnson (lead image) as chief people officer. In the role, Johnson will lead Nexxen’s Human Resources and Talent Acquisition teams, focusing on culture and employee development to ensure the company continues to hire and retain best-in-class talent.

Previously, Johnson served as chief people officer at Siprocal, a gaming distribution, monetization and engagement platform. She also holds prior experience in the advertising technology sphere, as senior vice president, human resources director at Aegis Media, acquired by Dentsu; and vice president and group director of talent management at Digitas, the integrated marketing services brand within Publicis Groupe.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gretchen Johnson to our team,” said Ofer Druker, chief executive officer at Nexxen. “The breadth and depth of her knowledge in orchestrating high-value human resources initiatives will enable us to align our people and organization with our commercial strategy and execution. Nexxen is the sum of our most valuable assets – our people – and through culture and employee development, Gretchen will help usher our organization into a new stage of growth”.

“This is an exciting time to join Nexxen, with its customer-centric culture where both talent and innovation thrive,” said Gretchen Johnson, chief people officer at Nexxen. “I look forward to working closely with the teams here to ensure these values are elevated through strategic HR initiatives”.