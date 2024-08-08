Nexxen Expands Vevo’s Programmatic Footprint Through New Partnership

Nexxen has announced a partnership with Vevo. By partnering with Nexxen’s supply-side platform, Nexxen SSP, Vevo is growing its programmatic footprint, granting a wider variety of advertisers access to its premium inventory, particularly across CTV.

Vevo’s extensive library of 900,000+ music videos – available across YouTube, the Vevo TV app and its live channels (e.g. free ad-supported streaming TV, or “FAST”) – garners approximately 25 billion views worldwide each month. Collaborating with Nexxen empowers the network to leverage its vast inventory more effectively – driving additional demand through direct relationships, offering comprehensive deal capabilities and providing self-service tools. Further, by enhancing audience targeting with its unique data, Nexxen is boosting Vevo’s programmatic monetisation efforts.

“We’re thrilled to be able to count Vevo – an incredibly well-known music video network – among our premium publishing partners,” said John Rogers, vice president, Business Development at Nexxen. “Not only can our teams help Vevo elevate the value of their inventory, this new partnership also expands our audience reach and enhances the scale of our quality owned and operated content.”

“Vevo is the bridge at the center of the advertising landscape, connecting marketers with pop culture through streaming music television,” said Rob Christensen, executive vice president, global sales at Vevo. “With Nexxen’s unique tech offerings and incremental demand, we’re opening up Vevo’s sought-after ad inventory to new buyers, while continuing to drive our programmatic business forward”.