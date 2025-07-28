Andrew Howie Leaves Taco Bell To Set Up ‘Not Just Another Marketing Consultancy’

Award-winning CMO Andrew Howie has launched Gallant Creative Advisory.

The former Taco Bell chief marketing officer, who left the role a few months ago, said that Gallant Creative Advisory exists to “help your brand execute the most effective advertising campaigns”.

“Not just another marketing consultancy. More sniper than Swiss Army knife,” a post on LinedIn explained. “Think of us as a fractional creative excellence partner for your existing team.”

Gallant helps marketers: write more interesting briefs; deliver more engaging briefings; identify the best creative ideas; and, execute the most effective campaigns.

“Together we will supercharge brand love and smash your growth targets,” Howie’s LinkedIn post continued. “Gallant by name and gallant by nature. After all, fortune favours the brave.”

Howie is one of the most decorated CMOs in Australia. He has held senior marketing and advertising roles at Taco Bell, Amazon and Westpac, but it is the award-winning work he helped create at the helm of Meat & Livestock Australia that received most plaudits, turning an ad about lamb on Australia Day into one of the most anticipated dates on the Australian advertising calendar.