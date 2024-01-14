News Corp’s News Sport Network Announced As Domestic Media Partner For SPORTNXT 2024

News Corp Australia, through the News Sport Network trade brand, has signed an exclusive deal as a Domestic Media Partner for the acclaimed global sports industry conference SportNXT ahead of the annual event’s return to Melbourne in March 2024.

Lead Image: L-R – Eddie McGuire and Gillon McLachlan.

SportNXT, to be held at Melbourne and Olympic Park’s CENTREPIECE from March 19 – March 21, 2024, brings together global and domestic sport and business leaders to discuss the industry’s future. The high-powered gathering also offers delegates the opportunity to engage with the most influential people in sport, delivering multiple networking and business development opportunities.

The 2024 summit will again feature an elite line-up of the world’s most highly credentialed voices in sport participating both in-person and virtually. Delegates will hear from over 70 top-tier speakers who will address modern sport’s most significant topics and themes in keynote presentations, mainstage panels, one-on-one interviews, and numerous concurrent breakout sessions.

“News Corp Australia, and specifically the News Sport Network, is thrilled to be returning as the official Domestic Media Partner for SportNXT, the premier event for those in the sporting industry in Australia, APAC and around the globe,” said News Sport Network managing director, Michael Wilkins.

“As the exclusive domestic media partner, we are proud to be collaborating with industry leaders in SportNXT to deep dive into the opportunities and challenges that will shape the future of sport for all of us. We also look forward to showcasing some of the world-class talent and the key topics they will be discussing at SportNXT to News Corp Australia’s audience of 18 million people”.

“We are excited by the opportunity to tap into News Corp Australia’s expertise and leadership in sport, underpinned by their industry-leading reach through the large-scale platforms of the News Sport Network,” said SportNXT CEO Hamish Anderson.

“This partnership connects SportNXT with Australia’s sports industry leaders and further highlights the prominence of this world-leading sports event,” said Anderson.

The line-up of speakers currently confirmed to feature at the event include:

Casey Wasserman – Chair and CEO, Wasserman; Chair, LA2028 Olympic & Paralympic Games

Andrew Liveris AO – President, Brisbane 2032 Organising Committee

Catherine Carlson – EVP, Global Partnerships, BSE Global/Brooklyn Nets

Rowena Samarasinhe – Owner, GENSport; Partner, LEVEL

Alan Gilpin – CEO, World Rugby

Brett Gosper – Head of Europe & APAC, NFL

Matthew Jafarian – EVP, Business Strategy, Miami Heat

Meegan Jones – Director, Institute for Sustainable Events

Rebecca Sowden – Founder, Team Heroine & Correct the Internet

Tal Karp – CEO, Y Australia / Former Director, Australian Grand Prix Corporation

Andrew Ryan – Managing Director, FIBA Media

Octavi Anoro – International Development Director, LaLiga

Ann Duffy – Chief Sustainability Officer, MI Global Partners

Azmeena Hussain OAM – Director, Victorian Institute of Sport / ex-Director, Football

Victoria / Ambassador FWWC23

Andrew Dillon – CEO, AFL

Travis Auld – CEO, Australian Grand Prix Corporation

Nicki Kenyon – Director, Australian Grand Prix Corporation

Jennifer Watt – CEO, North Melbourne FC

James Sutherland – CEO, Golf Australia

Matt Scriven – CEO, Basketball Australia

Tanya Hosch – EGM, Inclusion and Social Policy, AFL

Edson Crevecoeur – SVP, Strategy & Data Analytics, Miami Heat

Sean Callanan – Founder, Sports Geek

Sarah Styles – Director, Office for Women in Sport and Recreation

Finn Bradshaw – Head of Digital, International Cricket Council

Ben Slack – CCO, World Rugby

More speakers to be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Delegate passes are on sale now, capacity for SportNXT 2024 is limited so delegates are encouraged to secure passes early to avoid disappointment.