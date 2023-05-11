News Corp’s Indigenous Sport Month Returns

News Corp Australia has announced details of its third annual Indigenous Sport Month which aims to highlight and celebrate Indigenous Australian participation and excellence in sport.

Every year, News Corp Australia’s support of the annual AFL, NRL and Netball Indigenous Rounds is a key priority for the company’s sport newsrooms across the country. With the launch of the third Indigenous Sport Month on Saturday May 13, the business will amplify this coverage even further to educate, engage and inspire readers about Indigenous representation in sport.

In 2023, along with promoting the AFL and NRL Indigenous Rounds and Super Netball First Nations Round with the latest news and in-depth features, the robust editorial campaign will feature engaging content and support every day. News Corp Australia national deputy sports editor and lead editor of Indigenous Sports Month Tim Morrissey said the editorial campaign returns to continue its goal of celebrating and elevating the rich history, and future, of Indigenous sport in Australia.

“This year we are launching the Top 50 greatest Indigenous athletes of all time and inviting our readers to have their say on who is the greatest,” Morrissey said. “A host of the current First Nation stars will also share which of the Indigenous greats inspired their own sporting journey.

“Looking towards the future we’ll reveal the next generation list of Indigenous rising stars across multiple sports in every state.

“We’ll also take a deep dive into the need for more Indigenous coaches, administrators, CEOs and board members from grassroots to elite professional sport to better reflect and represent the growing Indigenous playing population.

“We hope readers enjoy celebrating Indigenous Sport Month with us in 2023.” The company-wide collaboration brings together Fox Sports, Kayo, news.com.au, The Australian, state-based and regional mastheads, and more to give the campaign the voice it deserves. For launch this weekend, the Indigenous Sport Month logo artwork will be integrated into the sport mastheads of The Daily Telegraph (NSW), Herald Sun (VIC), The Courier-Mail (QLD) and The Advertiser (SA), along with regional mastheads including NT News (NT) and The Mercury (TAS).