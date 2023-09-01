News Corp Is Helping You Buy Your First Home Via REA Group

News Corp Is Helping You Buy Your First Home Via REA Group
    News Corp Australia in collaboration with REA Group will launch a new editorial series entitled “Saving the Great Australian Dream” this weekend to explore essential steps and solutions to enable Australians, especially young Australians, to buy their first home.

    The investigation will run from Saturday, September 02 to Saturday, September 09, across the company’s state and regional mastheads taking a deep dive into the issues confronting the nation’s housing market.

    The Advertiser editor Gemma Jones is leading the editorial series and said: “Rising property prices, record rate rises and a high cost of living are just a few factors making it challenging for young people to get themselves on the property ladder. They are searching for answers at a time when there is also a housing supply crisis.

    “Through ‘Saving the Great Australian Dream’ we want to revive the hopes of young Australians who yearn to have a place to call their own, it is one of the biggest issues facing people under 40.

    “The series will advocate for a red tape reduction at state government and council level so home builders can get on with the job, land release by state governments and give practical steps to aspirational young Australians.”

    News Corp Australia and REA Group will bring together exclusive data to highlight issues and offer solutions and commentary from experts, industry leaders and interest groups across the private and public sectors and property and housing industry.

    The PropTrack Housing Affordability Index, released exclusively to News Corp Australia, will be published tomorrow revealing the share of homes on the market which households of different incomes can afford to buy. The new, comprehensive Index measures housing affordability using data dating back to the mid-1990s. The Index will reveal the share of homes a typical household can afford to buy has never been lower.

    REA group general manager content & growth, Tobias Johnstone said: “The data is clear, achieving the great Australian dream has become incredibly challenging.

    “To tackle housing affordability, we need both a comprehensive measure of the problem as well as an informed national conversation on how to solve it.

    “In partnership with News Corp Australia, this series illuminates the glaring need for a significant and targeted increase in Australia’s property supply.”

    Across the week the series will cover the challenges created by cost-of-living pressures, tight lending policies, the urban sprawl, student loan debts, social issues such as living inheritances, economic conditions and government policies.

    The series will also provide consumers with practical information and advice on making a start on the property ladder, including the best first home-buyer suburbs in each state.

    With content driven by and syndicated across News Corp Australia’s property network, the company will take an all-of-business approach to the series.



