News Corp Australia Mastheads Celebrate The Matildas
News Corp Australia is getting behind the Matildas in the lead up to the World Cup semi-final with a series of editorial initiatives to celebrate their success.
Today all of the state-based mastheads feature a souvenir double-page team poster of Australia’s national soccer stars and The Daily Telegraph is renamed “The Daily Tillygraph” as the Matildas arrive in Sydney ahead of the semi-final on Wednesday. Tuesday they will feature a collectable Hayley Raso hero poster. On Wednesday the mastheads will publish a Mary Fowler hero poster and a special glossy Sam Kerr face mask and Go Matildas poster will be inserted in every edition.
Over the weekend, The Courier-Mail was renamed “The Kerr-ier Mail” as support for the Matildas reached fever pitch in Brisbane. Rebadging the 177-year-old masthead reflected the city’s unbridled backing of the team as they took on France in the quarter-final showdown at Brisbane Stadium on Saturday night. Souvenir editions of the Saturday state-based mastheads included high-impact wraps of Herald Sun, The Courier-Mail, The Advertiser and The Daily Telegraph dedicated to the Matildas, along with the final piece of a giant four-part Sam Kerr poster.
This comes as digital coverage of the elite sport event is delivering big audiences across the company’s mastheads. News Corp Australia’s national sports editor Matthew Kitchin said: “The Women’s World Cup has brought the finest athletes on the planet to our backyard and, as the home of sports journalism in Australia, News Corp Australia is right behind this major event.
“Since the start of the World Cup we have published more than 550 stories and seen more than 21.7 million page views of our coverage of the event across all of the company’s mastheads.
“From Sam Kerr to Mary Fowler and the rest of the team, we are proudly covering every moment of the Matildas’ World Cup campaign.”
News.com.au editor-in-chief Lisa Muxworthy said: “The news.com.au audience is highly engaged with coverage of the Matildas and the World Cup. Australians have been more interested in this content than interest rates, the Logies, Barbie and Oppenheimer, and reality TV show coverage. Traffic to the section is almost 40 times more than peak capacity of the Sydney Football Stadium and 25 times more than Stadium Australia.”
Managing director, News Sport Network, Michael Wilkins said the company had committed to giving women’s sport a regular presence across all platforms, making it more visible and to address the under-representation of some of Australia’s greatest athletes.
“Our coverage has been growing and growing over the past couple of years,” Wilkins said. “Australia’s engagement with the Matildas and the World Cup is the watershed moment for women’s sport, it’s not going backward.”
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
Prosperity Media Hires From the UK To Launch Digital PR Offering
SEO agency Prosperity Media introduces new digital PR offering with hire from overseas, while also expanding its senior leadership team. James Norquay, who founded Prosperity Media more than a decade ago, is now expanding the agency offering to include digital PR. The Surry Hills-based specialist agency, who traditionally works with medium to enterprise level clients […]
Australia’s FTA Channels Will Battle It Out For FIFA Men’s 2026 World Cup Rights
Following the phenomenal success of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Australia’s free-to-air channels are reportedly battling for the rights to the 2026 Men’s World Cup, which is to be held in Mexico, Canada, and the US. According to the Sydney Morning Herald FIFA executives will be briefing Australia’s free-to-air networks this week with an official […]
Forbes Australia Releases New Issue Featuring Philanthropist Carol Schwartz
The sixth issue of Forbes Australia is released today and features Reserve Bank of Australia board member and influential investor Carol Schwartz. Other noteworthy highlights include co-Founder of Big Red Group Naomi Simson, Flight Centre Travel Group CEO and founder Graham “Skroo” Turner, CEO of Warrikal Engineering and Founder of the Kirrikin Foundation Amanda Healy, […]
Today The Brave Wins Carnival Cruise Line
Today the Brave has been appointed Carnival Cruise Line’s (CCL) creative account, adding to the full service agency’s growing roster of clients. As one of the most globally recognised brands in the travel and tourism industry, CCL is experiencing an exciting period of growth, fuelled by the escalating demand for cruise holidays. Appointed to accelerate […]
Carat South Australia Wins The SA Tourism Account
Carat South Australia has secured the South Australian Tourism Commission domestic account for 2023-24. The agency will be responsible for media planning, buying and strategy for the tourism commission which has a commitment to growing the state’s visitor economy to $12.8 billion by 2030. The appointment follows the announcement of the Adelaide-based agency’s retention of […]
Matildas’ Penalty Shootout Gains Biggest TV Audience Since Cathy Freeman Won Olympic Gold In 2003
Saturday night’s thrilling penalty shootout between the Matildas and France is likely to have gained the largest TV audience since Cathy Freeman won gold at the 2000 Olympics held in Sydney. The nail-biting Women’s World Cup game has smashed a number of ratings records. Based on Seven’s preliminary data, the tense penalty shootout between the […]
Zitcha Expands Retail Media Platform With Launch Of Pinterest Ads
Zitcha has integrated Pinterest into its retail media platform, letting brand advertisers reach millions of Pinterest users in Australia and around the world, by using retailers’ first-party data to reach and track online purchases via closed-loop attribution. Retail brand advertisers can use Pinterest’s features and reach through the Zitcha platform, targeting shopper decision-making at the […]
Zuck Calls Off MMA Bout Saying Musk “Isn’t Serious”
Mark Zuckerberg has called off the mooted mixed-martial arts (MMA) fight between himself and Elon Musk, saying the South African businessman “isn’t serious and it’s time to move on.” Posting on the Instagram-based Twitter (now X) rival Threads, Zuckerberg said that he “offered a real date” and that Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting […]
Australians Are Eager To Travel Despite Rising Cost Of Living, The Growth D_Stillery Research Reveals
The Growth D_Stillery, in collaboration with research partner Verve Australia, has today released new research revealing that Australians are overcoming rising cost of living pressures to travel. The comprehensive Travel D_Stilled Report found that 80 per cent of respondents agree travel is one of their most important goals in life. Director of The Growth D_Stillery […]
BINGE & Thinkerbell Unveil New Brand Platform “I Saw It On BINGE”
BINGE has launched a new brand platform, that showcases the social consequences of not keeping up with the world’s most talked about shows, in collaboration with Thinkerbell. Whether you’re a reality junky, drama head, action jackson, wrestle maniac or a comedy queen, BINGE has content you can’t help talk about and, more importantly, it’s what […]
Why Agencies Should Let Their Employees Work from Home
In this guest post, career expert and Certified Professional Career Coach (CPCC), Amanda Augustine (lead image), puts forward the WFH case… The recent news about Commonwealth Bank’s attempt to bring employees back to the office raised eyebrows across Australia. It’s becoming clear that many workers are not only comfortable with remote work but ready to […]
Creative Director Cass Jam Joins Bear Meets Eagle On Fire
Creative director Cass Jam is joining creative studio Bear Meets Eagle On Fire. Most recently Jam spent four years at CHEP where she was instrumental in winning and shaping campaigns for IKEA, Samsung and eBay. Prior to that, she spent five years with Leo Burnett London. “We’re pretty deliberate with full time hires, from a […]
CHEP Wins Compare Club’s Media
CHEP Media has announced that it has been appointed as the agency of record for Australia’s largest health and life insurance comparator, Compare Club, following a competitive review. The appointment will see CHEP Media take on media strategy and trading duties on behalf of Compare Club, as it continues to grow its brand from being […]
Sports Marketers: Get Ready To Kick Serious Strategy Goals With Tech
Sports season is in full swing across Australia, with stadiums across the country alive with energy and excitement. But as inflation surges and discretionary spending tightens, are sporting organisations doing enough to attract, engage and inspire the next generation of sporting fans? In this article, we take a look at the current economic climate and […]
Omnichannel Won’t Exist In 2030 – So What’s Next?
In this guest post, Michael Tutek (lead image), co-founder and CEO of retail experience platform preezie, predicts the end of one of marketer’s favourite buzzwords – omnichannel! Here, he takes a look at what will come after… Over the last decade, omnichannel has become ubiquitous in all forms of retail. Basically, the term is used […]
X Defends Record On Removing Child Abuse Content As It Promises A Safer Environment For Advertisers
B&T warns this article references the murky & sordid world of online child abuse. Plus, the murky & sordid Elon Musk.
Thursday TV Ratings: Seven Just Beats Nine With The Chase Coming Out Top
Is there a study into the correlation between Thursday's diminished TV numbers & the increased sale of pub schnitzels?
Indie Agency Communicado Raids Thinkerbell For Its Two New Associate Creative Directors
Thinkerbell duo depart for rival agency Communicado. Leaving speeches were said to be convivial but restrained.
“Utterly Irresponsible!” Sportsbet Slammed For Near-$20m Marketing Blitz As Gambling Ban Approaches
Smokers have been picked on for 30 years, now it's time for the gamblers. And the drinkers should start getting nervous.
Casella Appoints Dig As Creative Agency On Yellow Tail Wine
There's three givens at B&T's Friday staff drinks - the Yellow Tail, the Cheezels and the incessant bickering.
Seven Prioritises The Matildas Over The News AND The AFL In Extraordinary Decision Ahead Of The Women’s World Cup Quarter Final
Scott and Charlene's wedding now under serious threat as Saturday's Matilda's game threatens to smash all TV records.
News Corp Earnings Down Across The Board Despite Jump In Subscribers
Rupert can't find a coin for his ALDI trolley as News Corp earnings drop calls for renewed round of belt tightening.
Despite The Outrage & The Bans, The Sports Bet Category Remains Adland’s Zaniest (See This!)
The Guardian may no longer be running sports bet advertising, but as you'll read here, B&T has far less morals & ethics.
Last Chance To Buy Tickets For This Year’s B&T Women In Media Awards!
B&T's not giving away too many secrets to the Women In Media Awards suffice to say two words - chocolate and fountain.
The Trade Desk, Magnite & LiveRamp Deliver Growth, PubMatic Flat In Q2 Earnings
B&T's calling this your Q2 earnings wrap. We even considered wheeling out "must read" to help it along a bit.
Cinema Chain Spoofs Classic Movies In Wonderfully Funny Work To Entice People Back Into Theatres
Call it the Barbenheimer effect, but cinema's suddenly cool again. Yet, absolutely no uptick whatsoever for drive-ins.
Mediabrands Launches Internship Program For Aspiring Media Professionals
Mediabrands are on the lookout for young, enthusiastic go-getters for its internship program. But then, aren't we all?
Nike Celebrates The Matildas & Young Aussie Female Athletes In New Work By Conscious Minds
In what can be best described as a rare treat, it's a localised Nike ad. Kinda like finding the milk's not out of date.
Why Your CX Technology Should Focus On Connections
This expert opines it's not about your newfangled tech stacks, it's about your customers. Even the ones you detest.
WPP & Optimizely Partner To Bring Informed Digital Experiences To Brands & Consumers
Often think WPP's a 'canary in the coal mine' for industry trends? Well, avoid the black lung reading this latest.
Dylan Alcott & Hnry Team Up To Relieve Aussie Sole Traders Of Scary Tax Admin
Can the effervescent Dylan Alcott make tax admin even remotely interesting? Watch as he gives his best shot here.
D&AD Shift With Google Sydney Announce Class Of 2023
Need to poach some hot young agency talent? Poach away here, but just don't rat on B&T for the heads up.
Digital Media Agency Bench Rebrands To The Digital Disruption Agency
You could say Bench has been benched, as agency rebrands to the Digital Disruption Agency.
Seven Appoints Indie Creative Agency Emotive To Reshape Broadcaster’s Brand
Seven planning a brand zjoosh and spring clean. Although the offical corporate red and the number 7 is off limits.
Elon Musk Says The ABC Prefers “Censorship-Friendly” Social Media
It appears the ABC's found a new enemy in Elon Musk. However, News Corp remains entrenched at the top of the enemy list.
Wednesday TV Ratings: The Chase Just Beats The Block To Entertainment Win
Nine wins Wednesday night. However, Seven tells rival you'll get that and more come Saturday's Matilda's match.