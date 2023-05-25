News Corp Appoints Natalie Grabbe Head Of Agency VIC

News Corp Appoints Natalie Grabbe Head Of Agency VIC
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    News Corp Australia today announced the appointment of experienced sales leader Natalie Grabbe to the role of Head of Agency VIC.

    In a new role for the business, Grabbe will be responsible for driving revenue growth and partnerships with consortium media agencies in Victoria. She will lead and manage a sales team that creates valued client partnerships and business opportunities with results-driven solutions for clients. Managing director, National Sales, Lou Barrett said Grabbe’s wealth of commercial expertise in wide-ranging senior roles across the media industry in Australia and overseas would further strengthen News Corp Australia’s sales operations in Victoria. “We have some of the best sales and digital talent in the country in our business and I’m pleased to boost the team with someone as experienced as Natalie to build out our sales force,” Barrett said.

    Reporting to Nicole Ware, general manager agency and direct VIC, Grabbe will join the business on Monday, 29 May. Ware said she was excited to have Grabbe joining the News Corp Australia sales team in Melbourne, to work alongside the company’s agency partners and deliver effective outcomes for their clients. “The company’s digital innovation is second to none,” Ware said.

    “Our Total Commerce offering launched earlier this year presents significant opportunities for our clients and having someone with Natalie’s breadth of sales and digital expertise on board will be invaluable in delivering our digital strategy.” Grabbe joins News Corp Australia with more than 20 years’ experience in sales, digital media and technology, where most recently she was Chief Sales Officer at Swift Networks for three years.

    Her previous roles include head of digital, Melbourne at Nine Entertainment, head of sales (Victoria) for Yahoo7 and sales director for The Guardian in the US. Grabbe said: “Media is a true passion of mine and I’m so thrilled to be back in Melbourne where I can work with media agencies to deliver results and drive value for their clients.

    “The News Corp Australia business is innovating in its digital offering, especially in data and video and I see significant opportunities to grow the business here in Victoria. I’m excited to bring my experience to this role and to work alongside such a terrific team.”

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    M&C Saatchi Australia & Minderoo Foundation Launch Campaign Highlighting Atmospheric Plastics
    • Campaigns

    M&C Saatchi Australia & Minderoo Foundation Launch Campaign Highlighting Atmospheric Plastics

    M&C Saatchi Australia has partnered with Minderoo Foundation on a new campaign, “The Plastic Forecast,” to highlight the effect of plastic production on the environment. With plastic production set to triple by 2060, Minderoo and M&C Saatchi measured plastic as rain to create a new weather metric to demonstrate to the public how much plastic […]

    Professional microphone in radio studio
    • Marketing

    John Williams, Steps Down As CEO Of Great Southern Land Media

    John Williams, CEO of Great Southern Land Media (GSLM), has announced his decision to step down from his role as chief executive officer of 92.7 MIX FM and 91.9 SEA FM in mid-July. Williams has led both stations on the Sunshine Coast for almost 17 years and is widely acknowledged for his dedication to the […]

    TEG Two International Sports Businesses Acquires Left Field Live And Rugby Live
    • Marketing

    TEG Two International Sports Businesses Acquires Left Field Live And Rugby Live

    TEG, a global leader in live entertainment, sport, ticketing and data, has today announced the acquisition of two International Sports Businesses, Left Field Live and Rugby Live. The principals at Left Field Live and TEG have worked together since 2014, delivering events globally over that period, partnering with some of the biggest brands in sport […]

    Processed with VSCO with m5 preset
    • Marketing

    Vistar Media Expands APAC Team

    Vistar Media, the leading global provider of programmatic technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH), has announced a string of new hires across its Australia and Singapore offices to support its ambitious plans in the APAC region. Among the new recruits is marketing manager for APAC, Teegan Gardner (featured image), who will spearhead the company’s marketing operations, focusing […]

    How Digital Twins Will Ignite A More Engaging Customer Experience
    • Opinion

    How Digital Twins Will Ignite A More Engaging Customer Experience

    In this op-ed, Ciaran Park, executive technology director, Australia at R/GA looks into how retailers can make the Digital Twin of a Customer central to their digital strategy. It’s fair to say that retailers have been riding a wave of dramatic shifts, with more uncertainty about changing consumer behaviours and supply chain volatility to come. But […]

    Opinion

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine