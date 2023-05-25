News Corp Appoints Natalie Grabbe Head Of Agency VIC

News Corp Australia today announced the appointment of experienced sales leader Natalie Grabbe to the role of Head of Agency VIC.

In a new role for the business, Grabbe will be responsible for driving revenue growth and partnerships with consortium media agencies in Victoria. She will lead and manage a sales team that creates valued client partnerships and business opportunities with results-driven solutions for clients. Managing director, National Sales, Lou Barrett said Grabbe’s wealth of commercial expertise in wide-ranging senior roles across the media industry in Australia and overseas would further strengthen News Corp Australia’s sales operations in Victoria. “We have some of the best sales and digital talent in the country in our business and I’m pleased to boost the team with someone as experienced as Natalie to build out our sales force,” Barrett said.

Reporting to Nicole Ware, general manager agency and direct VIC, Grabbe will join the business on Monday, 29 May. Ware said she was excited to have Grabbe joining the News Corp Australia sales team in Melbourne, to work alongside the company’s agency partners and deliver effective outcomes for their clients. “The company’s digital innovation is second to none,” Ware said.

“Our Total Commerce offering launched earlier this year presents significant opportunities for our clients and having someone with Natalie’s breadth of sales and digital expertise on board will be invaluable in delivering our digital strategy.” Grabbe joins News Corp Australia with more than 20 years’ experience in sales, digital media and technology, where most recently she was Chief Sales Officer at Swift Networks for three years.

Her previous roles include head of digital, Melbourne at Nine Entertainment, head of sales (Victoria) for Yahoo7 and sales director for The Guardian in the US. Grabbe said: “Media is a true passion of mine and I’m so thrilled to be back in Melbourne where I can work with media agencies to deliver results and drive value for their clients.

“The News Corp Australia business is innovating in its digital offering, especially in data and video and I see significant opportunities to grow the business here in Victoria. I’m excited to bring my experience to this role and to work alongside such a terrific team.”