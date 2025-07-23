MediaNewsletter

News Australia’s Ultimate Guide To Bring Together 8 Major Sales Events In One Unified Retail Solution

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

News Australia has launched The Ultimate Guide, a year-round solution that consolidates eight major shopping events into one strategic media offering, transforming how retailers and brands cut through an increasingly crowded sales landscape.

The initiative brings together key sales events including Black Friday, Christmas, Boxing Day and End of Financial Year, offering retailers unprecedented access to ready-to-purchase consumers through video content, e-commerce integration, homepage deal tickers, dynamic digital catalogues, and multi-page print liftouts across the News network.

The Ultimate Guide leverages News’ unrivalled multi-media network spanning flagship brands including news.com.au, The Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun, The Courier-Mail and The Advertiser, alongside prestige and lifestyle titles such as Vogue Australia, GQ Australia, Escape, Body+Soul, and Taste.com.au.

News Australia’s client partnerships managing director, Lou Barrett said: “The Ultimate Guide offers an unparalleled solution for retailers and brands looking to maximise key sales events. We know our unified approach across the News network delivers measurable results for our clients. During the recent end of financial year sales, e-commerce content across our network generated 50 per cent year-on-year growth in sales for our affiliate partners with orders growing more than 30 per cent year-on-year*.”

The Ultimate Guide will activate eight times per year across Spring, Black Friday, Christmas, Boxing Day, Back to School, Easter, Mother’s Day and End of Financial Year campaigns.

News Australia’s client growth and experience general manager, Renee Sycamore said the integrated network approach creates a premium environment for marketers to build campaigns with cohesive messaging across multiple high-impact touchpoints.

“Sales events drive sharp purchase spikes but the overwhelming volume of promotions creates decision fatigue for shoppers,” Sycamore said. “When Australia is on sale, consumers need trusted navigation. The Ultimate Guide positions participating retailers and brands as trusted advisors in the consumer journey, delivering both immediate sales impact and long-term brand value.”

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. 

