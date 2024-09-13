New TBWA Global CEO Is Latest Guest On Ferrier & Smart’s Black T-Shirts Podcast

Erin Riley, the newly announced global CEO of TBWA, is the latest guest to appear on Adam Ferrier and Brent Smart’s Black T-Shirts podcast.

Thinkerbell’s Ferrier and CMO of Telstra Smart, will be asking Riley how the “disruption mindset” of TBWA works, can every brand be creatively disruptive and whether a pub test matters when working at a global scale.

Riley had been the US CEO of TBWA\Chiat\Day and her promotion was announced last month.

Riley’s appearance on the podcast follows hot on the heels of Sir Martin Sorrell’s.

It’s unlikely that Riley will be as explosive on the show as Sorrell — few are. In his appearance, he took aim at the creative side of the industry — even the founders of Riley’s former agency.

“Let me just lay it out,” Sorrell said. “The very interesting point is all those creative gods and goddesses, actually, were very focused on financial gain. They dressed it up often as though they had no interest whatsoever in the financials, but you know, Chiat/Day, Weiden + Kennedy . . . are very successful businesses financially. So, you know, I think there’s a little bit of, dare I say it, hypocrisy.”

All episodes of Black T-Shirts will be available via premium podcast creators MIK Made. You’ll also be able to hear all episodes of the Black T-Shirts podcast played in their entirety on Disrupt Radio, available on DAB+, and now for the first time as a vodcast on the Black T-Shirts YouTube channel.