New Study Reveals: 1/4 Aussie Parents Are On Snapchat
A new study has revealed that one in four Australian parents are engaging on Snapchat, proving the app is not just for the youth.
This comprehensive research conducted by Kantar, GroupSolver and TalkShoppe showcases how a sizable number of millennial parents are engaging with Snap, on a daily basis.
Snapchat continues to be one of the preferred platforms for Australia’s Gen Z cohort and now is also being used by a wider audience – millennial parents – giving them new, creative ways to communicate using visuals.
Almost two thirds (62 per cent) of parents say Snapchat is a fun way for them and their child/children to have fun together. 61 per. cent of Snapchatters send Snaps to family to stay connected and share pleasurable moments with their loved ones.
Dads and mums use Snapchat for different purposes in their daily lives:
- 70 per cent of dads use Snapchat because of its stance on safety
- 77 per cent of Dads use it to keep up with the happenings in their family and stay engaged.
- 88 per cent of mums are using Snapchat to take joyful photos of their kids.
- 68 per cent of mums feel Snapchat is good to lighten their mood, relax and recharge.
Millennial families are engaging on Snap in different ways:
- 32 per cent of Australian parents are browsing through Discover, which has become a destination for Australian Snapchatters to explore news, entertainment, and expert editorial content.
- 26 per cent are using their camera to try on products in Augmented Reality, embracing an immersive, digital shopping experience via Snapchat.
- The majority 67 per cent are using Snapchat to consume their friends’ content, further showing how Snapchat continues to be the platform for real friends.
Snap’s general manager for APAC, Kathryn Carter, said: “With social distancing and lockdown measures in place, Australians have turned to virtual platforms for human interaction and staying connected.
“The use of technology continues to see a shift including the way in which families engage in the real and digital worlds.
“It is exciting to see Snapchat become not just the preferred platform for Australian youth, but for millennial Australian parents too.
“These parents are using Snap, in ways like never before where the platform has become a powerful communication tool which is a part of their family’s daily lives. The data revealed through this research does highlight the different ways in which families are using technology to spend quality time with each other, connect with families and also stay updated on new trends.”
Please login with linkedin to commentKathryn Carter snap inc Snapchat
Latest News
Omnicom’s PHD Unveils Global Brand Refresh
Global media network PHD, part of Omnicom Media Group, has introduced a new mark and refreshed brand identity to reflect its philosophy “Make the Leap” – a call to action for leveraging the power of imagination to drive disproportionate growth for its clients’ business. Philippa Brown, worldwide CEO commented, “For over 30 years, PHD has […]
Samantha Armytage Returns For Seven’s Farmer Wants A Wife Role
The Seven Network today announced that Samantha Armytage will join Farmer Wants A Wife as a special guest when Australia’s favourite bush fairy-tale returns to Channel 7 and 7plus in 2022. Having grown up on a farm and after finding her own happily-ever-after with farmer husband Richard, Sam will join host Natalie Gruzlewski across the […]
Seven Unveils Content Slate & 2022 Plans At Upfronts
It's all the news, updates & the programs from Seven's Upfronts. And MKR is back, too! Mercifully, Pete Evans is not.
Seven Ramps Up Its 7Plus Offerings
The Seven Network has today revealed its innovations and exclusive content coming to 7plus across the rest of 2021 and into 2022. Joining the home of some of Australia’s biggest television shows including The Voice, Big Brother, SAS Australia and Farmer Wants A Wife are exclusive international versions of Seven’s mega-sized tentpoles: Big Brother Canada, […]
Lord Ian Botham Joins Seven’s Cricket Commentary Box
The Seven Network is adding one of the game’s all-time greats – Lord Ian Botham – to its illustrious line-up for what is already shaping as an unforgettable 2021-22 season. The straight-talking former England Test captain, and one of the best-ever all-rounders with 5,200 Test runs and 383 Test wickets, will join Seven for all […]
Seven Unveils 7Shop That Allows Consumers To Instantly Buy On-Screen Products
The Seven Network today announced two key new products to supercharge the way brands connect with consumers – 7Shop and 7Rewards – plus four new strategic partnerships to drive better results for advertisers. Unveiled during Seven’s Upfront presentation, 7Shop and 7Rewards will be integrated with Seven’s market-leading audience intelligence platform, 7REDiQ, which combines Seven’s first-party […]
Seven To Broadcast Birmingham Commonwealth Games Starting July
The Seven Network is proud to announce it is the official Australian media partner for the XXII Commonwealth Games, which will take place in Birmingham, United Kingdom, from 28 July to 8 August next year. Seven’s exclusive deal with the Commonwealth Games Federation covers broadcast, digital, connected TV, radio, social media and subscription TV rights, […]
Seven Joins With Salesforce To Enhance Its Media Trading Platform
Did you fall asleep during this announcement at Seven's upfronts yesterday? Consider this story your double espresso.
LEGO Pledges To Remove Gender Bias From Its Marketing
LEGO pledges to remove gender bias from its marketing. Confirms it won't impact the pain from treading on it.
YoPro PERFORM Unveils New Brand Ambassadors
Danone has recently launched ‘YoPRO PERFORM’, further expanding YoPRO’s range of high-protein yoghurt options. To celebrate the new range, YoPRO has welcomed prolific Sports Dietitian, Jess Spendlove, and Ironman star, Matt Poole, into its roster of brand ambassadors. The fresh partnerships will see the duo promoting YoPRO’s PERFORM range and championing the nutritious post-workout muscle […]
Active Super Launches New Portal And App To Enhance Members’ Digital UX
You can now completely ignore your superannuation via app or desktop thanks to this new innovation from Active Super.
Climate Change “Ad Hack” Campaign Calls Out Top London Ad Agencies For Supporting Fossil Fuels
Got a petrol company, car brand or airline on the books? You'd do well to double the locks judging by this angry lot.
Homeloans.com.au Teams Up With Adam Gilchrist & Launches “Say No Thanks To The Big Banks” Via Magnum & Co
New campaign says "say no thanks to the big banks". Admittedly, "the bastards must all die" is certainly stronger.
“We Are Not Using Enough Single-Use Plastic!” Zero Co’s Ironic Billboard Campaign Goes Viral
B&T is very conscious of our use of single-use plastics. Except when it comes to our Neapolitan addiction.
Reddit Snares Google’s Pali Bhat As First-Ever CPO
Google's Pali Bhat jumps over to Reddit as its first CPO. Says he's going to miss all those free breakfasts & lunches.
Nunn Media Acquires Performance Agency Alley
Nunn Media has acquired performance agency Alley. Apparently it was based on their performance.
Monday TV Wrap: The Block Beats Celeb MasterChef And SAS Australia In Prime Time Battle
Last night's TV saw bathroom renovations beat C-grade celebs cooking and people carrying logs. In that order.
Google Adds AAP, SBS And More To News Showcase Initiative
More and more publishers signing up to Google's News Showcase. Yet further proof of the power of a large cheque.
Bridget ‘Bridge’ Brousard Bids Farewell To 92.5 Triple M On The Goldie
Bridget 'Bridge' Brousard announces retirement form 92.5 Triple M. Confirms she will be taking the nickname with her.
It Doesn’t Matter What Business You Are In, You Are Always Talking To Humans
This expert says to remember you are always talking to humans. Unless you're selling droids on the planet Tatooine.
hayu Adds New Reality TV Content Including All New Below Deck: Down Under
NBCUniversal International (NBCUI) has announced that hayu – the all-reality TV and ad-free subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming service has acquired several new series that will be available to stream and download first, exclusively in Australia. Reality TV lovers based in Australia will have access to several new titles first, exclusively via hayu. New titles coming […]
Intuit Quickbooks Australia Appoints Jane Merrick To Marketing Director
Technology vendor Intuit QuickBooks Australia has appointed Jane Merrick as its local marketing director. Merrick brings with her more than 20 years of marketing experience across the financial services, technology and travel sectors. Merrick will play a crucial role in driving customer acquisition and retention, building out a clear brand proposition and leveraging the expertise […]
Pureprofile Unveils New Audience Intelligence Insights Across Retail And Fast Food
Pureprofile Limited has announced the rollout of its Audience Intelligence product to the retail and fast food industries. Harnessing the power of research technology to provide rapid insights on consumer behaviour, Audience Intelligence gives retailers and restaurateurs unrivalled access to market analysis and competitor spending trends in real-time. Based on first-party transactional data not available […]
Publicis Groupe Partners With Playground XYZ To Activate Attention Data In Real Time
Suspicious your last digital campaign was shit and didn't get any clicks? Confirm it with this new nifty piece of kit.
Spinach Launches Emotion-Focused “It’s What’s Inside That Counts” Campaign For Yoghurt Brand Jalna
New yoghurt campaign declares "it’s what’s inside that counts". Unless, of course, if it's pent-up intestinal wind.
The Works Appoints Senior Producer Katie Harper As Head Of Production
B&T understands Katie Harper is wearing black in this press photo and not a suit of invisibility as first reported.
Acorn Strategy Expands Australian Business And Appoints New Leader
Acorn Strategy, the award-winning, strategy-led marketing, public relations, digital and creative agency, has announced an exciting expansion with its new office location in Melbourne, Australia, and the recent appointment of a new general manager of its operations there. With this move, the agency has strengthened its international presence and firmed up its growth path in […]
GHO Sydney To Take Breville Customers On A “Breville Coffee Journey” With Global Site Launch
Breville and brand experience agency GHO Sydney have launched the Breville Coffee Journey, a premium, immersive platform for Third Wave Specialty Coffee. The site is a comprehensive educational resource for lovers of coffee. Featuring three leading Aussie baristas, Breville Coffee Journey includes coffee tutorials, recipes, inspirational articles, and an immersive journey through the entire coffee-making […]
Nutri-Grain Celebrates NSW’s Biggest Comeback As State Opens Up Via Wunderman Thompson Australia
Nutri-Grain is both a protein-rich, ironman food AND a quick and easy sugary dessert for the bone idle.
Eyeota Partners With Snowflake To Facilitate Privacy-Centric First-Party Data Activation
Eyeota, the leading data partner to global enterprises, today announced it has partnered with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to facilitate consumer-friendly and privacy-centric activations of first-party data.