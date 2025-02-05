New Look, New Sound, Same Faces: ARN Launches New TVC To Introduce GOLD101.7

ARN has launched a new TVC in Sydney to mark the transformation of WSFM into GOLD101.7, reinforcing the station’s refreshed identity as part of the unified GOLD brand.

Featuring the much-loved Breakfast duo Jonesy & Amanda and their signature banter, the TVC brings the tagline “New Look, New Sound, New Faces” to life, reassuring loyal listeners that while the station has a fresh name, look, and sound, it remains the home of the familiar voices they know and love.

Lauren Joyce, ARN’s chief audience & content officer, said the campaign reflects the evolution of the station while staying true to its heritage. “Sydney listeners have loved WSFM for decades, and GOLD101.7 builds on that legacy with a fresh, dynamic energy while keeping the music and personalities they know and trust. This campaign brings the GOLD brand to life, uniting Sydney and Melbourne under a shared passion for great songs and real connection.”

The GOLD101.7 TVC launched this week on broadcast television and is being supported across all mediums – out-of-home, transit, TV, social, digital, print, and radio.

ARN announced the rebrand of WSFM to GOLD101.7 in late 2024, aiming to connect with a younger 25-54 audience while maintaining its strong listener base. The TVC is part of a broader marketing campaign designed to strengthen GOLD101.7’s presence in Sydney, ensuring a seamless transition for existing listeners while attracting new ones.

In Melbourne, GOLD104.3 has also launched a new marketing campaign reinforcing its position as the home of great songs that refuse to age, whatever era they’re from. It’s real music, real connection, real fun. Using the LESS / MORE creative framework, the campaign delivers bold, playful messaging and eye-catching visuals that tap into cultural and musical references.

As part of the campaign, Christian O’Connell invited listeners to share their own creative slogans for the station’s marketing. The response was overwhelming, and the best submissions are now showcased on digital outdoor sites across Melbourne, bringing the audience’s voice to the heart of the campaign.

With lines like ‘Less Stress, More INXS’ and ‘Less Traffic Jam, More Pearl Jam,’ the slogans reinforce GOLD104.3’s core promise – JUST GREAT SONGS – while giving listeners even more reasons to tune in throughout the day.

Jonesy & Amanda can be heard on GOLD101.7 and Christian O’Connell on GOLD104.3, both from 6–9am or via the free iHeart app.

CREDITS

GOLD101.7 Campaign

Chief Audience & Content Officer – Lauren Joyce

Head of Brand Marketing – Donna Gordon

Senior Brand Manager – Erin Donati

Senior Marketing Executive – Alicia Brown

Head of Creative Production – Sean Vandenberg

Creative Director – Ante Miocic

Sound Design – Todd Falusi and Anthony Badolato

Production Company – Entropico

Design – Gabrielle Revell

Media Agency – Initiative

GOLD104.3 Campaign

Chief Audience & Content Officer – Lauren Joyce

Head of Brand Marketing – Donna Gordon

Senior Brand Manager – Erin Donati

Senior Marketing Executive – Alicia Brown

Head of Creative Production – Sean Vandenberg

Creative Director – Ante Miocic

Design – Mikey Fleming

Media Agency – Initiative