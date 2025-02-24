New Fan-Based Sport Platform Common Sport Launches In Australia & Secures Partnership With US’ Playmaker

Independent publisher Common has launched Common Sport, a new platform created by fans, for fans.

Formerly known as NRL Laughs, Common Sport was born from a strategic acquisition of the viral page created by university student and content creator Rip Gillan. Gillan remains a key part of the team with his focus on ensuring Common Sport stays true to its fan-first ethos.

“What started as a fun way to connect with other NRL fans has become something much bigger. With Common, we can take fan-driven content to the next level—capturing the moments that make sports culture so unique,” Gillan said.

Common Sport has an exclusive partnership with US sports media giant Playmaker—the force behind Da Get Got Pod (Marshawn Lynch & Mike Robinson), The OGs (Udonis Haslem & Mike Miller), The Roommates (Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart & Matt Hillman), along with other star-studded podcasts. This deal sees Common bringing these shows to Australian audiences and brands while integrating them across its platforms.

Common has also teamed up with Kick It Forward, a smash-hit sports show that’s already reaching millions of fans. These partnerships solidify Common as a leader in Australia’s evolving sports content landscape across audio, events, social media, and creator-led storytelling.

With 75 per cent of Australians identifying as active sports fans, the way they engage with content is shifting. Common Sports emphasised that fans want to be part of the action, from the sidelines to the stands.

“We’re not just publishing content—we’re building a thriving community that celebrates the passion, humor, and heart of Australian sports fandom,” Common co-founder Max Sherry said.