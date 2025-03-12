New Documentary ‘Ceibo’ Tackles Gender Equality & Environmental Protection, Featuring Activists & Surfers Lucy Small & Pacha Light Via MECCA M-POWER

Australian gender equality advocate Lucy Small joins surfer-activist Pacha Light in a new documentary, ‘Ceibo,’ which explores the intersection of women’s rights, environmental activism and surfing in Ecuador. MECCA’s social impact program M-POWER is the presenting partner for the film.

Premiering nationally next month, Ceibo is a film that offers a look at the lives of women who are shaping the future of Ecuador’s lands and waters.

Joined by Lucy Small – an Australian surfer, gender equality advocate, and co-director of the film – the duo travel through Ecuador, meeting women who have been at the forefront of the country’s most crucial battles. From the land rights struggles in the Andes and the Amazon to the fight to protect the Galapagos Islands, Ceibo sheds light on diverse forms of activism and the women who are leading them.

Ceibo is an all-women-led project, including UK-based co-director Maddie Meddings.

“For so many years growing up as a surfer, I had no one to aspire to be because surf films and magazines were filled with male surfers. I am so proud to share this important story that brings to the foreground the compelling and beautiful narratives of women in Ecuador, a country that has achieved so much in the protection of some of the world’s most unique natural wonders. In our journey, we learned about the mining threats posted to some of the most fragile and beautiful places in the world, some of which are under threat by Australian mining companies. This only added to the critical nature of sharing this film with audiences across Australia,” Small said.

“I’ve always dreamed about finding a way to showcase the life force that is my birth country of Ecuador. Witnessing this collection of inspiring stories from young women and by young women gives me hope – in activism, in relationships, in loss, Indigenous wisdoms and the strength of community. These stories are woven together by the love of the sea and reclaiming spaces through joyful play,” Light added.

“Ecuador was the very first country to recognise the ‘Rights of Nature’ in its constitution in 2008. Although through many battles of the protection of land and waters, it still celebrates the biodiversity of nature, cuisine and culture. To share my personal heritage, learning and embracing what it means to be an Ecuadorian woman throughout the filming of ‘Ceibo’ has been nothing short of empowering,” Light added.

“Ceibo showcases the strength, creativity, and deep community connection that women bring to the fight against climate change and environmental destruction. Through this film, we get to witness not just the beauty of Ecuador but to see how women are disproportionately impacted by environmental challenges, and yet also driving bold solutions. By supporting this film, we hope to amplify this story of women making waves,” executive director Lisa Keenan said.

The global premiere, presented by MECCA M-POWER, will take place on 8 April at the Chauvel Cinema in Paddington, Sydney, with the national tour following shortly after.