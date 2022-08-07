New Decoding Crypto Series Lands On Nova Podcast

The Nova Podcast Network has released its latest show, Decoding Crypto, which aims to help Aussies understand the nuances of everything from bitcoin to blockchain.

Financial journalist Edwina Stott and Collective Shift CEO Ben Simpson will host the new show, explaining the key factors of the crypto revolution starting today, Monday 8 August. The show will air every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Coming at a time when many Aussies are struggling with cost of living and inflation, the podcast will break down key factors of cryptocurrency for potential new buyers looking to get in after the heavy dips in value many cryptocurrencies faced earlier this year.

Host Ben Simpson had his introduction to crypto in 2016, and is looking to simplify the asset and create generational wealth for others. He has a passion for informing and teaching in the field of crypto, and is also a proud NFT owner and the founder and CEO of Web3 platform Collective Shift.

Simpson said: “Bitcoin has gone down more than 50 per cent, seven times since its inception because the crypto market is still relatively new, it trades 24/7 and anyone in the world can invest instantly making it one of the most volatile asset classes on the planet. Most people look at a short frame, but if you zoom out over the past two years Bitcoin is still up more than 100 per cent and continues to increase in market cap size, transaction volume and usage across the network. This is a great time to start learning about Bitcoin and Digital Assets, when there isn’t the hype and asset prices are undervalued.”

Edwina Stott is a journalist with more than 15 years’ experience reporting, producing and presenting for the BBC, ABC, Fairfax Media and NOVA Entertainment. She has previously worked as a financial journalist for BBC Radio 4 & 5 Live in the UK, and now produces and presents podcasts and radio documentaries for ABC Radio National and NOVA Entertainment’s Nova Podcasts.

She became interested in cryptocurrency around 2018 and has made numerous radio documentaries on the topic. Fascinated by the financial revolution that Bitcoin created, she is particularly interested in the opportunities it provides for people in developing countries.

Stott said: “Cryptocurrency is one of the most exciting financial revolutions of our time. It is different in almost every way to our current financial systems. One thing that unfortunately is the same is the fact that it is incredibly male dominated. I’m passionate about helping women to better understand this new financial technology so that, if cryptocurrency is the future of finance, we are not left behind. I’m thrilled to be able to share my knowledge through Decoding Crypto and help as many women as possible to better understand this fascinating space.”

Decoding Crypto airs on the NOVA Entertainment Podcast Network with a new episode dropping every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.